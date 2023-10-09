"THE POWER OF JUNGKOOK": Fans lavish praise as BTS Jungkook becomes the first & only K-soloist to have multiple singles on #1 on UK charts

Jungkook's latest track "3D," featuring Jack Harlow, made an impressive debut at No. 5 on the UK's Official Singles Chart on October 6, 2023.The debut of two distinct songs in the top five of the Official Singles Chart by Jungkook makes him the first solo Korean artist in history—and only the second artist overall, after his own band BTS.

Prior to the release of 3D (feat. Jack Harlow) Jungkook's official solo debut single SEVEN (feat. Latto) debuted at No.3 on the charts, breaking the previous record for the highest debut of a song by a Korean soloist.

Furthermore, the much-anticipated 3D collaboration between the First Class rapper Jack Harlow and BTS' golden maknae was released on September 29, 2023. The track quickly took over the global iTunes and Spotify charts and within 24 hours of its debut, '3D (feat. Jack Harlow)' was trending in more than 100 countries across the world and quickly rose to fame on YouTube.

On the other hand, SEVEN (feat. Latto) continues to set new records every single day on streaming services and music charts. By having two different songs make their debut in the top five of the Official Singles Chart, Jungkook has created history as the first Korean solo artist to do so even before the release of his debut solo album, GOLDEN.

Fans react to Jungkook's Record-Breaking Chart Success

Prior to the release of 3D, the 2023 MTV VMA winner SEVEN (feat. Latto) previously held the third position on the chart, breaking the previous record for the highest debut for a song by a single Korean artist. However, it was the veteran K-Pop singer PSY, who released the singles Gangnam Style (2012) and Gentleman (2013), who was the only other Korean solo artist to have two debut singles in the top 10 of the UK chart before Jungkook.

Fans stormed social media to hail and laud their favorite idol on his other victory. While some gushed over the BTS member, others said that the title track from his upcoming debut solo album, GOLDEN, would break further records.

Furthermore, Jungkook is all set to dominate the music world with his upcoming solo album. GOLDEN is scheduled to be unleashed on November 3, 2023, and would have a total of eleven tracks including his two previous smash hits SEVEN (feat. Latto) and 3D (feat. Jack Harlow).

On top of that, Jungkook's solo album has already surpassed 850 million streams on Spotify even before its debut making him the third Korean soloist after BTS members Jimin and SUGA to achieve this feat.