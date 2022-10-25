BTS’ RM to return to variety shows with tvN’s 'The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge’

BTS' RM has been confirmed as one of the hosts for tvN's The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge. BTS' leader will be marking his return to variety shows with the fourth season of the show.

RM will host the show alongside filmmaker Jang Hang-jun, novelist Kim Young-ha who appeared in the first and third seasons, and physicist Kim Sang-wook.

The show also includes Forensic scientist turned professor Lee Ho and astronomer Dr. Shim Chae-kyung as part of the main cast.

tvN revealed the program would air sometime in the winter, although the date hasn't been confirmed.

BTS' RM is a perfect fit for the variety show

The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge is about different fields of study, including literature, medicine, physics, and astronomy. BTS' RM took to his personal Instagram to confirm his casting on the show with the caption:

“That’s how it turned out”.

ARMYs believe the show is right up his alley, and he would be the perfect addition to the show's cast as he is known to be intelligent, witty, and deeply knowledgeable.

It was also revealed that BTS' RM is a fan of The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge series.

The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge is a continuation of their previous show, The Dictionary of Useless Crime Knowledge and The Dictionary of Useless Knowledge. ARMYs are excited to watch RM in the avatar of a show's host.

The aforementioned informative variety show also explores the stories of interesting and quirky characters oscillating between imagination and reality.

BTS' RM has had a brief but exciting history with variety shows. He was part of Hot Brain: Problematic Men in 2015 as a cast member for the first 22 episodes. The aforementioned show usually consists of six men who answer questions about a particular theme.

He has hosted SBS' Inkigayo with member Jin and BTOB's Sungjae, KCON New York with Ailee and M Countdown alongside band members j-hope and Jimin.

BTS' RM might collaborate with Pharrell Williams soon

RM took to his Instagram to share a story revealing his gifts from ace rapper, singer-songwriter, and record producer Pharrell Williams. BTS' leader received a pair of sneakers and a sweatshirt from Adidas' collaboration with Pharrell's company, Humanrace.

The gifts accompanied a note from the American rapper, and fans are convinced that the two global stars might collaborate soon.

BTS member RM had previously revealed that he is a big fan of Pharrell Williams and considers him one of his biggest idols. In fact, Williams personally came to greet BTS at the 2018 Billboard Music Awards.

At the time, he had even proposed a collab to which BTS member RM replied, saying it would be a "real honor" if that happens.

More details regarding BTS member RM's appearance in The Mysterious Dictionary Of Useless Human Knowledge will be revealed later.

