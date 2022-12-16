BTS’ RM reveals his Instagram DMs of reaching out to Paul Blanco for Indigo

BTS’ RM shared screenshots of his Instagram messages with Paul Blanco in a recent interview with Hypebeast Korea. As per the photo’s caption, Blanco was the only artist RM reached out to on the photo-networking app.

The chats are dated between June 29 and 30 and show that the BTS leader reached out to the Korean-Canadian singer first. He shared that he was in the process of creating his album and had a song that he would like the artist to collaborate with. RM then took the conversation forward by saying he would share a demo.

🌊남무행알⁷ @odetonamu namjoon sent a instagram message to paul blanco asking if he'd like to collaborate and it only took him 8 hours to respond, and they started working on the track. joonie mentioned that it's his first time using instagram dms &paul blanco also became a close younger brother to him namjoon sent a instagram message to paul blanco asking if he'd like to collaborate and it only took him 8 hours to respond, and they started working on the track. joonie mentioned that it's his first time using instagram dms &paul blanco also became a close younger brother to him

Fans noticed how each message had a heart reaction. They shared crying emojis and noted how, at first, only Paul Blanco reacted to BTS’ RM’s messages. Soon enough, however, the latter's heart reactions were reciprocated.

BTS’ RM and Paul Blanco’s Instagram DMs for Indigo showcase the start of Closer

🌊남무행알⁷ @odetonamu



: hello blanco-nim

: i’m currently preparing my album.. there’s a song i’d like you to hop onto with me. if you’d like to be on it, could you give me your contact details? hypebeast kr’s interview with namjoon also showed how namjoon contacted paul blanco through ig dms!: hello blanco-nim: i’m currently preparing my album.. there’s a song i’d like you to hop onto with me. if you’d like to be on it, could you give me your contact details? hypebeast kr’s interview with namjoon also showed how namjoon contacted paul blanco through ig dms!🐨: hello blanco-nim🐨: i’m currently preparing my album.. there’s a song i’d like you to hop onto with me. if you’d like to be on it, could you give me your contact details? https://t.co/qYAnqkY7h9

Closer, the fifth track on BTS’ RM’s solo album, was created in collaboration with the Korean-Canadian artist Paul Blanco. When RM released his tracklist featuring multiple collabs, Closer was one of the songs fans looked forward to the most.

Thanks to Hypebeast Korea, fans now know how the collaboration came to fruition. Additionally, BTS’ RM shared his Instagram DMs exchanged with Paul Blanco. It was June 29, 2022, when the K-pop idol texted the Korean-Canadian singer for his album, writing:

“Hello Blanco-nim. I’m currently preparing my album…There’s a song I’d like you to hop onto with me. If you’d like to be on it, could you give me your contact details?”

In just a few hours, Blanco replied with his phone number and expressed his enthusiasm for the same.

“Ha…I’d like that a lot, hyung. It’s 010-[rest blurred out]. Please feel free to contact me whenever. I ride for you bro.”

RM then talked about studying the demo track:

"RM: Thank you ! I’m in the midst of sorting out my demo and I think I’ll be done by tomorrow. I’ll rearrange the track a bit and contact you after!

Paul Blanco: No, I’m the one who’s really thankful!! I’ll work hard. Please take your time to send it."

RM's Instagram DMs to Paul Blanco (Images via Hypebeast Korea)

The other screenshot then talked about RM being unable to record the demo since his throat “wasn’t in a good condition.” He texted him that it will take “a few days to rearrange the track.” Paul Blanco then replied:

“Don’t worry, health comes first bro! Take your time to send it, it’s alright don’t worry!”

"Joonie is a heart reactor": Fans react to the RM's Instagram messages to Paul Bianco

Exanimo @Nevermind_wtv why why why must you be perfect @odetonamu Godddd Joonie is a heart reactorwhy why why must you be perfect @odetonamu Godddd Joonie is a heart reactor 😭😭😭😭 why why why must you be perfect

After the exchange of messages, BTS’ RM and Paul Blanco got together and created Closer. The live performance of the song at the offline Seoul concert was released recently, which had fans go gaga over it. Moreover, the text messages gave fans a glimpse into RM’s texting habits and style, with some ARMYs commenting on the artist's practice of reacting with hearts.

Gee @gladn3ss_deuce We don’t deserve him. There’s no need for him to share their convo, but he did. I feel so special. @odetonamu Namjoon is such a genuine artist. Truly transparent to ARMYsWe don’t deserve him. There’s no need for him to share their convo, but he did. I feel so special. @odetonamu Namjoon is such a genuine artist. Truly transparent to ARMYs 😭 We don’t deserve him. There’s no need for him to share their convo, but he did. I feel so special. 💜

ANDRIA BOLTON @ANDRIABOLTON6

see my homepage plz @odetonamu it’s so cute how joon calls him blanco-nim respectfully and paul blanco immediately calls him hyung after hahahahasee my homepage plz @odetonamu it’s so cute how joon calls him blanco-nim respectfully and paul blanco immediately calls him hyung after hahahahasee my homepage plz

Amy⁷ ❥ @LIL_ArmyWife @odetonamu It's the way Blanco kept hearting Joon's replies till he reciprocated @odetonamu It's the way Blanco kept hearting Joon's replies till he reciprocated 😂

Additionally, fans even brought up RM’s past interview in which he shared a funny anecdote regarding work on Closer. The BTS leader said that he sent Paul Blanco the song at 4 am KST, and the rapper sent it back at noon.

RM shared that he was surprised by the rapper writing his part and sending it in just a few hours. The BTS leader then asked him if he ever sleeps, considering he worked on it so quickly, to which Paul Blanco wittingly replied, “sleep is for the rich.”

Poll : 0 votes