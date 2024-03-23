BTS’ Taehyung provides a look into some unseen photos from FRI(END)S and W Korea sets through Instagram

BTS’ Taehyung, aka V, graced the virtual pages of W Korea a couple of days ago in honor of his recent song, FRI(END)S. He decked up for the publication and even released an acoustic version of this song in collaboration with them. The BTS star is known for giving impromptu updates about his whereabouts to the fans regularly, and he arrived with some more on March 23, 2024.

On this day, he decided to post some pictures from his W Korea shoot as well as from the music video of FRI(END)S. He posted a series of ten random photos from the sets of both of these events and provided fans with some insights into his life when he was shooting for them.

Expand Tweet

Fans are excited to see the idol's recent update on his recent projects, despite currently serving in the military. V's thoughtful nature of keeping the fans updated with his projects and current life in the military is much appreciated by the fans.

BTS' Taehyung's new unseen photos delight fans

Called by fans as “V Cut” lovingly, this behind-the-scenes series of photos were posted on the idol's personal Instagram handle on March 23, despite being in the military.

Discussing the photographs, the first image captures a candid moment of V reclining on a sofa during the W Korea shoot, albeit in a blurry fashion due to the motion. The angle of the shot is somewhat undefined. The second photo, also from the same shoot and attire, presents a clearer view of V seated with his chin resting on his palm, adorned in vintage clothing and jewelry.

Additionally, there's a video snippet from the MV filming of FRI(END)S, showing Taehyung and actress Ruby Sear in bed, with the director just calling "cut." As V amusingly rolls off the bed, it elicits laughter from fans.

Moving forward, the third photo captures V brushing his teeth, from a shot of the music video. The next image is how the signature shot of Taehyung sitting at the center table of a restaurant and all the others fighting around him was taken in a going away manner. In another shot, the singer is seen during the concept photo shoot for his music video FRI(END)S, standing with arms wide open, wearing earphones, and a muffler around his neck, seemingly looking immersed in the music.

Next, a behind-the-scenes photo shows the photographer, camera in hand, alongside the BTS member during one of the concept photo sessions. A seemingly random shot follows, with Taehyung facing away from the camera. The ninth photo is a surprising collage featuring numerous snapshots from the MV's concept photoshoot set, totaling 39 images.

The final photo, perhaps the most random of them all, captures V in motion, running against a vintage backdrop at night, in a more blurry manner. Despite the blur, the image's vibe is joyful, delighting fans with the captured moment.

Fans revel in these glimpses into Taehyung's life through these photos and eagerly anticipate more content from their cherished star. With each stride he takes toward new accomplishments, they wish him nothing but the best.