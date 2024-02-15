"Heavenly Gorgeous": Fans go gaga over BTS’ Taehyung’s W Korea unseen photos

After treating fans to a fresh new look on Valentine's Day 2024, BTS' Kim Taehyung has shared some never-before-seen photos of himself. Despite his military commitments, V has remained socially active, particularly in the matter of his brand promotional activities. These photoshoots have become a source of delight for ARMYs, who can't seem to get enough of V's visuals.

Collaborating with W Korea and CELINE, Taehyung recently unveiled another photoshoot featuring various visually detailed images. Alongside the official photos, he shared candid behind-the-scenes shots from the session. Accompanied by a witty caption, V's additional posts brought laughter and joy to ARMYs worldwide.

BTS' Taehyung treats fans to W Korea's shoot's behind-the-scenes photos

On February 14, 2024, BTS' V again captured attention with his prominent appearance, drawing interest from fans. Sharing six official photos from his recent W Korea shoot on his personal Instagram account, Taehyung showcased a raw, unfiltered side of his beauty that fans adored. His signature moles were prominently visible, contributing to his distinctive appearance.

In addition to the official photos, V treated fans to candid behind-the-scenes images. Fondly known as "V cut" images within the fandom, these candid shots offer a more intimate glimpse into his personality and that particular shoot. Fans appreciated the authenticity of these photos and praised V for sharing them.

Despite the limited official photos, V surprised fans with nine unseen photos. Alongside these images, fans were delighted by V's creatively funny caption,

"It’s the v cut,"

This was the main caption, and W Korea and CELINE's accounts were tagged along with it. Along with the two brands, V tagged three others as well randomly without caring about the authenticity of these usernames. However, the funniest part came after these three tags as he went on to write,

"@@@ etc etc etc,"

This signifies that many other people are involved in making this photoshoot come to life. This gave the ARMYs a good laugh. Among the collection were various shots, including a faceless black-and-white photo featuring V in a floral outfit, a behind-the-scenes shot of his flower-in-mouth pose, and close-up images showcasing his moles.

One photo featured a compilation of all the images in album style, while another showed V enjoying ice cream. In contrast to the first black-and-white photo, the final image depicted V in a colored photo, this time wearing the same outfit.

Fans were ecstatic over releasing these photos and quickly began trending and sharing them across social media platforms.

ARMYs expressed gratitude towards V and RM for their consistent updates despite their military commitments. Despite his busy schedule, they pointed out Taehyung's dedication to entertaining fans. Indeed, V's commitment to his military duties while maintaining a considerably active presence on social media has earned him widespread admiration and appreciation from fans worldwide.

