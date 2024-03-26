In the latest Billboard charts released on March 26, 2024, BTS member Taehyung, also known as V, achieved remarkable success with his latest single, 'FRI(END)S', securing prominent positions across multiple charts in its debut week.

'FRI(END)S' made an impressive debut on the Billboard Hot 100, entering the chart at #65.

This achievement marks Taehyung's fourth career solo entry on the chart, adding to his previous successes.

'Slow Dancing' marked Taehyung's third entry on the Hot 100 chart outside BTS. His chart journey commenced in early 2022 with the holiday track 'Christmas Tree, which peaked at No. 79. Subsequently, upon promoting his EP "Layover" earlier this year, the lead single 'Love Me Again' also debuted on the Hot 100 at No. 96.

'FRI(END)S' by BTS Taehyung secures spots in various Billboard charts

'FRI(END)S' by Taehyung attained significant positions on other Billboard charts, underscoring its global impact and widespread acclaim.

The single secured the #2 spot on the BB Digital Song Sales Chart, highlighting its strong performance in digital sales. Additionally, it ranked #5 on the BB Global 200 chart and #3 on the BB Global 200 Excluding US chart.

Released on March 15, 2024, 'FRI(END)S' received widespread acclaim from fans and critics alike, propelling Taehyung to new heights of success in his solo career.

Despite his commitments to the military, Taehyung continues to surprise and delight fans with his musical endeavors. Collaborations with artists such as UMI and IU have further showcased his versatility and artistry, earning him widespread acclaim from audiences worldwide.

Positions achieved by each member of BTS on the Billboard Charts

Each member of BTS has unveiled their solo projects and secured positions on the Billboard charts. Here's a recap of their entries on the Global 200 and Global Excl. U.S. charts outside the group:

Global 200 Top 10s:

"Standing Next to You," Jung Kook - No. 1 "3D," Jung Kook & Jack Harlow - No. 1 "Seven," Jung Kook feat. Latto - No. 1 "Like Crazy," Jimin - No. 2 "Slow Dancing," V - No. 4 "FRI(END)S," V - No. 5 "Left and Right," Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook - No. 5 "That That," PSY feat. SUGA - No. 5 "Set Me Free, Pt. 2," Jimin - No. 8 "Dreamers," Jung Kook - No. 9 "The Astronaut," Jin - No. 10

Global Excl. U.S. Top 10s:

"Standing Next to You," Jung Kook - No. 1 "3D," Jung Kook & Jack Harlow - No. 1 "Seven," Jung Kook feat. Latto - No. 1 "Like Crazy," Jimin - No. 2 "Left and Right," Charlie Puth feat. Jung Kook - No. 2 "That That," PSY feat. SUGA - No. 2 "FRI(END)S," V - No. 4 "Slow Dancing," V - No. 4 "Dreamers," Jung Kook - No. 4 "Love Me Again," V - No. 6 "The Astronaut," Jin - No. 6 "Rainy Days," V - No. 8 "Set Me Free, Pt. 2," Jimin - No. 8 "Stay Alive," Jung Kook - No. 8 "Vibe," TAEYANG feat. Jimin - No. 9

As Taehyung and his fellow BTS members prepare for their return as a group by June 2025, fans eagerly anticipate more groundbreaking music and performances from the iconic K-pop sensation.