BTS Taehyung's Korean fanbase hosts an event with Compose Coffee near the Military base to celebrate 100 days of enlistment

BTS member, Taehyung's Korean fanbase has garnered attention for their thoughtful gesture near his military base, commemorating 100 days of his enlistment. The @KTH_Supporters collaborated with Compose Coffee near Taehyung's deployment site, generously distributing 100 cups of free coffee and rice cakes to soldiers.

The event gained traction within the military base, quickly selling out the allocated coffee cups. Undeterred, the fanbase extended their generosity, distributing another batch of 100 cups along with rice cakes.

Soldier A, representing Taehyung's unit, expressed surprise at the fan-driven event, highlighting the fans' initiative and their intention to convey gratitude. Soldier B, also from the idol's base, echoed sentiments of appreciation, recognizing the event's goodwill.

An official from the fan page, @KTH_Supporters in Korea emphasized the event's purpose: to mark the Love Me Again singer's milestone in military service and express gratitude to hardworking soldiers.

The sentiment extended hope for the musician's good health and swift completion of his remaining service, with reassurance that fans eagerly anticipate his return.

To further celebrate the BTS member's achievements, banners adorned with QR codes were strategically placed around his base, coinciding with the release of his latest music, including the solo single 'FRI(END)S.'

Upon the release of his latest single, viral images emerged from a private luncheon where V celebrated alongside his peers. Additionally, he was spotted in a quaint café, adorned in military attire, enjoying a chocolate cake, which also gained widespread attention.

This marked Taehyung's third appearance in military attire since his enlistment, with previous occasions including his graduation as an Elite Soldier alongside bandmate Kim Namjoon, and his assignment to the 2nd Military Corps SDT unit.

Notably, Taehyung's affiliation as the brand ambassador for Busan Coffee added a touching layer to the event, as he was spotted obtaining beverages from a Compose Coffee outlet in military gear.

'FRI(END)S,' V's latest solo endeavor, made waves upon its release on March 15, 2024, climbing to the top of iTunes charts in over 87 countries within hours. The R&B pop single, accompanied by a captivating music video showcased the singer-actor's versatility and global appeal.

Surpassing notable releases, the song garnered millions of views on YouTube within hours, further solidifying Taehyung's status as a prominent figure in the music industry.

The event hosted by the Korean fanbase near his military base demonstrated unwavering support and gratitude from fans and soldiers alike. As the idol continues his military service, his accomplishments in both music and duty serve as a source of inspiration and admiration for his global audience.