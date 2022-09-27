Make way for DJ V! BTS' V to appear as a special DJ for radio show 'Kim Eana's Starry Night' with Park Hyo-shin

BTS' V is all set to appear as a DJ on MBC's radio show, Kim Eana's Starry Night, for two nights. His latest solo activity has swept the attention of all fans, who are now waiting to hear from him live through Korean radio stations.

Earlier, during his latest interview with Vogue Korea, BTS' V, also known as Kim Tae-hyung, shared that he would like to try 'Deejaying' next. The Winter Bear singer also mentioned how excited ARMYs (BTS' fandom name) are to hear him on the radio.

Days later, it was announced that Taehyung will be appearing as a special DJ along with Park Hyo-shin on MBC's radio show.

Fans are already anticipating his stint as a radio host and special DJ and have flooded Twitter with numerous posts honoring 'DJ V.' Meanwhile, a crowd of K-netizens has gathered outside the radio station to cheer on the K-pop idol.

BTS' V to be a special DJ on Starry Night along with Park Hyo-shin

Starry Night's official social media account shared the news of BTS' V appearing on the show as a guest and special DJ on Monday, September 26, 2022.

The Christmas Tree singer has been taking up various activities ever since BTS decided to take some time off to focus on solo activities. BTS' V, in particular, took part in Paris Fashion Week and appeared on Vogue Korea's October issue. He is now taking up the role of a DJ.

In his interview with Vogue, he mentioned that he wanted to try everything that ARMY might find interesting. Since his fans want to hear him on the radio, being a DJ is on the list too.

And, he is doing it. Taehyung will appear on the show as a DJ from September 27 to 28. Fans will be able to hear him on the Korean radio station 95.5 Mhz or 95.5 FM, according to the post. They can also listen to him through the 'Mini' mobile app.

Apparently, the radio show's original host, Kim Eana, is on vacation. As a result, Park Hyo-shin will fill in and co-host the show for two nights with his close friend, BTS' V.

Park Hyo-shin and Taehyung have frequently demonstrated their close friendship. The Singularity singer, for example, has previously expressed his admiration and support for Park Hyo-shin's musical and is frequently seen singing with him.

TTP @thetaeprint [INFO] Two Kmedia articles about Radio DJ Taehyung’s special appearance on Kim Eana’s Starry Night are trending on Naver’s Most Viewed section at #18 and #19 with 12K+ views each [INFO] Two Kmedia articles about Radio DJ Taehyung’s special appearance on Kim Eana’s Starry Night are trending on Naver’s Most Viewed section at #18 and #19 with 12K+ views each https://t.co/sJB40Ahz0r

Taehyung's new role would be exciting for ARMYs and judging by their anticipation and excitement, the K-pop idol is ready to trend again on social media.

