"Bubbles an alcoholic?" — Internet reacts to leaked trailer of cancelled Powerpuff girls CW show in a hilarious fashion

A trailer for The CW's canceled Powerpuff Girls has been leaked online on Thursday. The series was set to star Chloe Bennet, Dove Cameron, and Yana Perrault as Blossom, Bubbles, and Buttercup respectively in their twenties. The series was first announced by The CW back in 2020, as per reports by Forbes.

Ad

The show was directed by Maggie Kiley and it was based on the original Cartoon Network series which was then created by Craig McCracken. According to Forbes, the show was scrapped when the leadership changed at the CW, and never crossed the pilot stage.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Meanwhile, the recently leaked trailer has garnered a huge number of reactions on social media platforms.

Most netizens did not like the trailer and criticized it from various angles. Here are a few popular responses found on X.

"Oh I See Why It Got Cancelled Bubbles An Alcoholic???" tweeted a user on X.

Expand Tweet

Ad

"Everything about that trailer is indicative of Hollywood brain rot. From the editing to the effects to the costumes," wrote a netizen.

"This is the absolute worst thing I have ever seen," said another netizen.

"Who in their right mind thought this was a good idea?" questioned a user.

However, a few netizens expressed a different opinion, saying that the show looked "enjoyable."

Ad

"I was really excited about this as "Powerpuff Girls" was one of my fave shows on CN but then the CW decided to scrape it & they wonder why their ratings go down. Yes I'm still salty about this too," wrote a fan.

"Having watched the Powerpuff trailer quite a few times, this bit of the trailer actually seems like an enjoyable show," said another fan.

Ad

"Ngl i would’ve watched this," added a user.

The CW announced in May 2023 that the show would be canceled.

In May 2021, it was reported that the CN's Powerpuff Girls was being held off

Back in May 2021, Variety reported that the network had decided to rework the pilot of the Powerpuff Girls. It was, however, confirmed that the main leads and the creative team would be constant. The then-President of the network, Mark Pedowitz, then gave further explanation about holding off the show, while talking to the outlet. According to Pedowitz:

Ad

"The reason you do pilots is because sometimes things miss, and this was just a miss. In this case, the pilot didn’t work."

Later in June the same year, Dove Cameron who was supposed to play Bubbles, spoke to Entertainment Tonight about the show. She stated that while she couldn't reveal a lot about the show and the decision of its cancellation, there were multiple reasons behind the same. Cameron also mentioned:

Ad

"It’s tonally very specific. Like getting it right, making everybody happy, and also making sure that it translates. It’s so specific."

Expand Tweet

Ad

A month later in July, Dove Cameron spoke on the cancellation of the Powerpuff Girls and redoing the pilot, during an interview with E! News. She confirmed shooting the pilot and added that they felt it was "pretty great." She additionally stated that they were trying to do a better job with the pilot.

The recently leaked trailer of the Powerpuff Girls generated a huge number of responses, most of them were from fans who were not impressed by the same and in fact believed that the cancellation was a good step.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback