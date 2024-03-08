Bush Park shooting: Authorities investigating Salem, Oregon, shooting that left one dead and two injured

On Thursday afternoon, March 7, near Bush Park in Salem, a shooting prompted an investigation by the Salem Police, resulting in one fatality and two boys sustaining injuries. The incident led to the lockdown of a high school and hospital, creating chaos in one of the city's historic parks.

Salem Police received a distress call around 1:45 p.m. reporting a shooting in the vicinity of High and Leffelle Southeast streets. Upon reaching the scene, officers discovered three male victims with gunshot wounds, unfortunately, one of whom did not survive.

The two injured individuals, identified as juveniles, were transported to Salem Health, although their current conditions remain unknown. According to police scanner traffic, one of the victims suffered bullet wounds to the back and shoulder, as reported by the Salem Reporter.

Two male teenagers were seen in handcuffs alongside police on Mission Street SE, indicating their connection to the incident. The investigation is ongoing as Salem Police diligently work to unravel the circumstances surrounding this unsettling event in Bush's Pasture Park.

Shooting prompts closure of Salem's Bush Park as authorities investigate

The part of Bush Park known as Upper Leffelle remains closed following a shooting Thursday afternoon, with Salem Police advising residents in the vicinity to avoid the area. Law enforcement is actively investigating the incident and searching for a suspect.

In the aftermath of the shooting, officers canvassed the neighborhood, seeking witnesses and camera footage. The ABC reports both Salem Police and Oregon State Police officers, alongside the Marion County Sheriff's Office, remained on the scene for an extended period.

The initial 911 call reported a juvenile discharging a firearm approximately 15 times, leading to a witness account informing that “a group of 10–12 fled north” through Bush Park toward Mission Street. Officers on the scanner urged the flooding of the park and advised a spread-out approach.

Bush Park, situated blocks from downtown Salem, spans 90.5 acres, featuring walking paths, wooded areas, open meadows, a museum, an art gallery, a rose garden, and the only official Soap Box Derby track west of the Mississippi.

Bush Park is a beloved destination for locals, especially dog walkers. The southwest area off Leffelle Street remained closed as of 7 p.m., as reported by the Salem Reporter.

On Thursday, along with nearby streets, including Leffelle at Church Street, law enforcement vehicles and a crime van were still present. Church, Cottage, and Winter streets were also closed north of Cross Street.

Salem shootings raise concerns amidst community anti-violence efforts

A day after Salem Police Chief Trevor Womack and Mayor Chris Hoy initiated a yearlong effort to curb shootings in the city, the shooting incident unfolded.

The shootings prompted South Salem High School, located three blocks south of Bush Park, to go into lockdown. Although there was no active shooter on the school campus, the report suggested the potential involvement of individuals in the incident, leading to precautions.

Students and staff followed safety protocols, with the school de-escalating its security status and resuming normal dismissal after lifting the lockdown at approximately 3:20 p.m. However, all afternoon activities were canceled.

The Statesman Journal reported during the police response that there was confusion at South Salem, with two teenagers initially described as witnesses and later potential suspects. The school's principal, Tara Romina, clarified that there was never an active shooter on the campus.

Other nearby schools, including McKinley Elementary School and the Montessori Discovery Center, also went into lockdown as a precautionary measure.

Salem Health, located across the street from the north side of Bush Park, implemented a lockdown from 2:39 p.m. until 4 p.m., exercising caution despite no immediate known threat to the campus. The hospital highlighted its ongoing weapons detection screening for anyone entering the premises.

As the investigation unfolds, police have not confirmed the age of the deceased victim or the current medical conditions of the teenagers who were shot.