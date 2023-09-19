What happened to Tamar Braxton? Surveillance footage robbery video sparks concern online

American singer Tamar Braxton opened up about feeling concerned about her safety after posting a series of videos on social media. In the security footage clips, Braxton's car is seen getting broken into and ransacked in Atlanta. The singer posted five videos on her Instagram on Monday, September 18, 2023, expressing how she felt she was "not safe anymore."

The Love and War singer also revealed that she had a lot of valuable items in the vehicle when it was robbed, as per Hot New Hip Hop. When fans saw the videos, they expressed concern about Tamar and some even tried to cheer her up with positive messages online.

Tamar Braxton's car gets ransacked

Tamar Braxton is a famous American singer and television personality who began her career as a member of The Braxtons. The R&B group was founded by her and her sisters in 1990. She has also worked in the television industry with shows like Braxton Family Values, The Real, and Queen's Court.

Tamar took to Instagram on Monday to speak about a recent robbery that took place in her parking lot. The caption on her post read:

"I got robbed. At home. I’m not safe anywhere. I don’t know why I keep getting violated. I had a lot in my car cause I don’t live anywhere cause I’m not safe anywhere or with anyone."

The five videos that she posted showed a group of four men approaching her car in the parking lot. They then broke into the car before ransacking it looking for valuable items. The group then brought out their own car and escaped the premises after looking through Tamar Braxton's vehicle a few more times, as per The Messenger.

Tamar expressed her discontent on her Instagram stories where she said that she wasn't okay at all but added that she would be okay as that's what mattered.

She continued to vent her frustration saying the robbers had about half an hour to rob her of her belongings.

"They robbed me for 30 minutes with all this [surveillance] in one of the most expensive buildings in Atlanta ... no one did nothing!!!" Tamar said.

She explained to her followers that the items that the robbers took could be traced back to her and she felt unsafe.

"Why they take my garage good openers I feel like they are following me and my Bently Key ... where can I go??? Nowhere? And trust whooooooooo?? I hate it here OMG," the singer continued to say.

Fans and celebrities flooded her Instagram comments, sending love and well wishes. While some said that they hated the fact that she got robbed, others said that being robbed was a violation of privacy and that they were praying for her.

Tamar Braxton has not made it clear when the robbery happened and if she has spoken to the authorities as of yet.

Tamar Braxton sings for the National Football League

The day before she posted videos of the robbery, on September 17, 2023, Tamar Braxton was at the Atlanta Falcons vs. Green Bay Packers' NFL game The All The Way Home singer sang the National Anthem at Atlanta's Mercedes-Benz Stadium before the game commenced.

Tamar is set to perform at the Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour which will start on October 24, 2023, and end on January 20, 2024. It is a celebration of the Braxton singer's sophomore album Love and War's 10th anniversary. The tour would cover most of the mainland United States of America.