Who is Jeremy Robinson? Meet Queens Court star Tamar Braxton’s fiancé as couple gets engaged

Braxton Family Values star Tamar Braxton is engaged to Queens Court finalist Jeremy Robinson, as revealed in the final episode of the Peacock series, which was released on March 16. The couple are still together, six months after the show was shot, and are now planning their wedding.

Jeremy Robinson is an attorney from Atlanta. He is the founder of Jr. Law Group, which provides legal advice to its clients, and has five kids with four different women. In an interview in 2019, Jeremy clarified that he is “decent and cordial” with his exes.

Jeremy Robinson got his GED in juvenile jail

Jeremy Robinson was raised in New Orleans by his single mother, who struggled with heroin addiction. By the age of 16, Jeremy had two felonies and landed in the juvenile jail, where he got his GED. Robinson joined the Marine Corps after being released in 1995 and served in Iraq.

He was awarded an AirStrike Flight medal after surviving a grenade attack. Jeremy was promoted twice to the rank of Sergeant. During his six years of service, he earned a bachelor's degree from Auburn University and won the Combat Strike Flight Air Medal.

He quit the job after 14 years and attended the four-year part-time evening program at Atlanta’s John Marshall Law School and served at the Naval Air Station Atlanta. Just before graduating in 2010, Jeremy interned at a Personal Injury Firm, which helped him learn more about the needs of clients.

He then advocated for men’s rights and formed the Jr. Law Group. Speaking about his organization, Jeremy Robinson said in an interview:

"We focus on relationships and not volume. Our staff understands that our clients are facing challenging situations and we are compassionate in listening to their needs. As a result of listening to their needs, we formulate a winning legal strategy with execution to meet desired results."

Many of his employees, and Jeremy himself, serve various NGOs and other organizations to support the Veterans of the Military, LGBTQ efforts, and Racial Inequality. Jeremy is also the CEO of Rags 2 Riches Logistics.

Robinson’s mother passed away from cancer, which connected him with Tamar as she also lost her sister to cancer in March 2022. Jeremy also revealed that he saw a hummingbird at his mother’s funeral and Tamar was shocked by this, as her sister said that she would return to the world as a hummingbird.

Jeremy Robinson proposed to Tamar Braxton in the season finale of Queens Court

Tamar Braxton, the winner of Big Brother: Celebrity Edition season 2, said in the final episode that she wanted a friend in her partner. Robinson then told her:

"I'm not only willing, I'm ready. So much so that I don't want to be your friend. I don't want to be your friend. I want to be your husband."

Braxton accepted the proposal and decided to tell her son and her ex-husband immediately.

Queens Court featured three women trying to find their perfect match among 21 people. Singer Nivea chose to go home alone, despite bonding with two men on the show, while Basketball Wives star Lozada got engaged to Lavon Lewis.

All episodes of Queens Court are now available to stream on the Peacock streaming application.

