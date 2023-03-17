Who is LaVon Lewis? Meet Queens Court star Evelyn Lozada’s fiancé as couple gets engaged

Peacock aired a new dating show, Queens Court, on Thursday, where Basketball Wives star Evelyn Lozada found her man.

She picked LaVon Lewis out of 21 suitors. As the show premiered, PEOPLE shared a report revealing that Evelyn and LaVon got engaged in December 2022 on her birthday in Los Angeles, California.

Speaking about the proposal, LaVon said:

“The thing about Evelyn is, it is very hard to surprise her. I told her to pack her bags, we're going somewhere. She was blindfolded until she got to the front door. She walked in to about 20 close friends and family and the big 'marry me' letters, roses on the ground, things like that."

The entrepreneur and Evelyn met each other on the Peacock show. Viewers can watch their initial journey on Queens Court, which premiered on the network on March 16, 2023.

LaVon Lewis is an award-winning brand designer

LaVon Lewis is a new reality TV star as he made his debut on the latest Peacock show, Queens Court. According to his LinkedIn page, he is the founder and president of Connect Branding and Marketing.

He has years of experience as a creative director and is also an award-winning brand designer.

His LinkedIn bio reads:

“A Creative Director/Strategist and Award-Winning Art Director with proven design, sales, consulting, presentation, and leadership skills.”

LaVon is also a professional speaker and a published author of the book, Today is a Great Day for a WOW Image!

He has completed his bachelor's degree from Alabama Agricultural and Mechanical University in Graphic Design and his masters from the University of North Alabama. LaVon also holds business and graphic design degrees from Dartmouth College and The University of Alabama in Huntsville, respectively.

Meanwhile, he won the Queens Court season 1 as he found his life partner, Evelyn Lozada, on the show.

Queens Court star Evelyn Lozada didn’t expect the proposal

Queens Court star Evelyn Lozada told PEOPLE that the proposal was unexpected. She mentioned that a few of his friends knew about the plan.

The Basketball Wives star said:

“I didn't know that he was going to propose that day. I didn't know what I was walking into. He was being very sneaky and, in all honesty, I was a little irritated because I'm such an alpha female and I'm kind of like, why do I have to pack? Why do I have to do this? It was really, really difficult for me to just let go and allow him to do his thing.”

She added that LaVon did a wonderful job in the ring selection department. He proposed with a Twila True ring.

Lozada was previously married to NFL player Chad "OchoCino" Johnson in 2012 for 41 days.

Meanwhile, viewers can watch Evelyn and her co-stars Tamar Braxton and Nivea’s journey to finding love on Queens Court season 1.

The official synopsis of the Peacock show reads:

“Love and happiness aren’t always a guarantee— and for many women in the public eye, finding a man who can handle her success, fame, and fortune can make things even more complicated. With QUEENS COURT, mega producer Will Packer brings together 3 famous, single women for an epic new dating series starring Tamar Braxton, Evelyn Lozada, and Nivea.”

It continues:

“Hollywood power couple Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete host the 10-episode series, guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while the Queens develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.”

The dating series is currently streaming on Peacock.

Poll : 0 votes