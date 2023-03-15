How old is Nivea? Grammy nominated singer is all set to appear in Queens Court

Queens Court is set to premiere this week and will feature three queens as they find a worthy enough king to fall in love with. One of the queens set to appear in the upcoming Peacock series is the 40-year-old singer, Nivea.

She was born on March 24, 1982 and her songs reached the Billboard charts in early 2000s. Her albums include Nivea, Complicated, Animalistic, and Nivea Undercover.

Meet Nivea ahead of her appearance on Queens Court

The American singer was born in Savannah, Georgia and is the youngest of three siblings. As a child, the cast member used to sing as part of a choir and was a fan of Mariah Carey.

Her career began in the early 2000s when she appeared in Mystikal’s Danger (Been so long) which gained her enough recognition to be signed by Jive Records, with whom she released her first solo Don’t Mess with the Radio. She made quite a buzz in Australia and Japan, after which her album was released in America and reached number 80 on the Billboard 200 and 85 on the R&B charts.

The Queens Court cast member appeared on Kandi Burruss’ Youtube show, On The Show, where she opened up about her relationship with rapper Lil Wayne aka Weezy F. Baby, with whom she has a child, Neal Carter.

In the interview, she stated that the singer became interested in her after watching her music video Don’t Mess With My Man. She added that he said that he didn’t want to do a song with her but wanted her number.

The two eventually started dating and she claimed that he convinced her to leave the industry and her career.

She added:

He said “Come be with me, I got you.”

She agreed and sent her label telling them about her decision as her ex-spouse had promised to help manage the Queens Court cast member while she was stayed on as a housewife as they lived in New Orleans.

He then wanted Nivea to live in the same house as his ex-wife, Toya Johnson and their daughter Reginae. She added:

We move out the house and get an apartment. I didn’t realise he did that to move Toya back in the house. I was heartbroken. I was screaming and cursing him out.

As their relationship ended, the Peacock show star became good friends with the ex-wife and actress Lauren London.

Joining her on the show will be Tamar Braxton and Evelyn Lozada as Queens, as a part of the 21 young and confident suitors. Joining them on the show as hosts will be Holly Robinson Peete and Rodney Peete.

The press release states that the celebrity power couple will be guiding the Queens through the ups and downs of dating 21 confident and successful prospective suitors while they develop a sisterhood supporting each other on their quests to find a King fit for a Queen.

