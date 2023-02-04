Does Lauren London have a child with Lil Wayne? You People scene goes viral 

Netflix’s latest rom-com You People stars Lauren London, Jonah Hill and Eddie Murphie. As the show reigns in popularity, some eagle-eyed fans noticed that the actress’ baby fathers Lil Wayne and Nipsey Hussle’s music played in the movie. This led to peak fans’ interest in the actress’ personal life.

Lauren London is best known for appearing in music videos alongside music legends including Snoop Dogg, Ludacris, Pharrell and Tyrese. Adding to her credentials, she has also starred in television shows and movies including This Christmas, Baggage Claim and ATL among others.

As her latest Netflix hit released, netizens noted a peculiarity at the beginning of the movie. Twitter user @dirtyguccis revealed that Nipsey Hussle and Lil Wayne’s music played in the first scene that features Lauren London. The tweet read:

“So weird on the movie, “you people” the first Laure London scene they play lil Wayne song at first then next song nipsey song.”

kyle @dirtyguccis So weird on the movie “you people” the first Lauren London scene they play lil Wayne song at first then next song nipsey song So weird on the movie “you people” the first Lauren London scene they play lil Wayne song at first then next song nipsey song

As talk about the same continued online, Twitter user @crownnte said in shock:

“WTF I NEVER KNEW LIL WAYNE N LAUREN LONDON HAD A CHILD”

DaBrat @crownnte WTF I NEVER KNEW LIL WAYNE N LAUREN LONDON HAD A CHILD WTF I NEVER KNEW LIL WAYNE N LAUREN LONDON HAD A CHILD

Who are Lauren London’s children?

Apart from being a well-known celebrity, she is also known for her high-profile relationship with rappers Lil Wayne and fellow singer late Nipsey Hussle. The 38 year old has a son from each of the relationships.

Her first son Kameron Cartner, who is now 13 years old, is the son of Lil Wayne. In a 2013 Hot 97 interview, London revealed that she had known the rapper since she was 15 years old. During their five-year-long on-and-off relationship, she welcomed her first son. She was just 24 years old at the time. Speaking about the scary experience, she said in an interview:

“I had my first son when I was 24, and I was really afraid. I didn’t think that I was going to do good, and I wasn’t prepared. I didn’t know what was going to happen or what I was going to do.”

London and Wayne called it quits in 2009. The reason behind their relationship ending remains unknown. However, in an interview, she simply stated that they “didn’t make it. We tried more than once to revive it, and we were engaged briefly years ago, but we eventually parted ways.”

It has been revealed that the two parents co-parent their son amicably.

London is also the mother to six-year-old son Kross Asghedom, who she had with the late rapper Nipsey Hussle. She was in a long-term relationship with the rapper from 2013 until 2019, when the musician was murdered.

The mother-of-two usually keeps her personal life behind the cameras. However, she has remained open about dealing with grief and parenting at the same time. In an interview with Entertainment Tonight last year, she revealed that she wants her children to know that she is “moving forward with grief.” Lauren London said:

“It’s important for my sons to see me moving forward with grief, not just curling up in a ball because I curled up in a ball for a long time.”

Lauren London occasionally shares pictures of her family life on her official Instagram account.

Poll : 0 votes