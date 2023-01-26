"I wasn't sure": Lauren London reveals her initial concerns before signing up for You People

Actress Lauren London recently appeared in The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, wherein she spoke about her new Netflix film, You People, starring Jonah Hill. When Jimmy Fallon asked her if director Kenya Barris had to ''beg'' her to accept the role, she responded:

''He didn't have to beg me. But I wasn't sure if this was aligned with where I was going, work-wise.''

London further spoke about the script of the movie and the moment she first met Jonah Hill, among various other things.

In the movie, Lauren London plays Hill's love interest Amira Mohammed. You People will be available for streaming on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

Lauren London opens up on You People, meeting Jonah Hill, and more

Lauren London told Jimmy Fallon that there were a few concerns she had to address before signing up for You People. She said,

''I just wanted to make sure that, yes, the story had - it was a brilliant script and it was extremely funny. But that the story had - there was more to be told than just the comedy and I wanted to make sure that the soul was in there. And so those were my concerns.''

During the interview, she also mentioned that she did not know Jonah Hill before You People. She said,

''When we first met, we met, like - I think we had a meeting like a couple weeks before we shot. And he had this big van parked in the valet and I'm like trying to get in, I'm honkin' like, 'who is blocking?'

She further continues,

''And he comes out, like, 'I think I'm supposed to meet you today.' And I'm like, 'oh, you are. How are you doin'?'''

London looks phenomenal in You People trailer and shares great chemistry with her co-star Jonah Hill. The movie tells the story of a couple who fall in love, but their relationship is complicated, thanks to their parents' struggles to deal with their cultural conflicts, among other things. Fans can look forward to a scintillating performance from the two stars.

More details about Lauren London's previous works

Apart from You People, Lauren London has starred in a number of popular movies and shows over the years. In 2021, she starred in Stefano Sollima's action thriller named Without Remorse.

The movie tells the story of a US Navy Seal who looks to avenge the death of his family. Here's the official synopsis of the movie, as per Prime Video:

''An elite Navy SEAL uncovers an international conspiracy while seeking justice for the murder of his pregnant wife in Tom Clancy’s Without Remorse, the explosive origin story of action hero John Clark – one of the most popular characters in author Tom Clancy’s Jack Ryan universe.''

In the film, Lauren London plays the role of Pam Kelly. For her performance, she received mostly positive reviews from viewers and critics. London's other notable film and TV acting credits include The Perfect Match, Madea's Big Happy Family, and Games People Play, to name a few.

Don't miss Lauren London's new movie, You People, on Netflix on Friday, January 27, 2023.

