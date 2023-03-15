Do Queens Court cast have kids? Children, past relationships and more explored ahead of season 1 premiere

Queens Court season 1 is set to premiere this week and will feature three successful and famous queens as they try and find a king that meets their every need. The queens all have pasts, including relationships, families, and more.

While Tamar Braxton has a son Logan Vincent, Evelyn Lozada has two children, Shaniece Hairston and Carl Leo Crawford, while Nivea has four, Neal Carter, Christian Nash, Navy Talia Nash, and London Nash.

Tune in on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Peacock to watch the season premiere of Queens Court.

Queens Court’s cast families and relationships explored

The cast of the upcoming Peacock show have been in the public eye before and as a result, so have their relationships. Their lives, much like any celebrities, have been open to the public whether they like it or not.

Tamar Braxton

The Queens Court cast member has been married twice before. She was previously married to Darrel Allamby,procurer, procurer in 2001 after knowing him for just a year. The two got to know each other while working on an album together, but their relationship was short-lived and they divorced two years later, in 2003.

The same year as her legal separation, she met someone through her older sister Toni and fell in love. Tamar and Vincent Herbert got married in November 2008 and were together for a little over a decade before getting divorced in July 2019.

Together, they welcomed their son, Logan Herbert, in 2013. She was then dating financial advisor David Adefeso while co-parenting Logan with Vincent. Her relationship with her second husband was quite public as they two had their own reality show, titled, Tamar & Vincent, on WE TV.

Nivea

The musician and upcoming Queens Court star has been romantically associated with two big names, the American rapper, Lil Wayne followed by The Dream.

While in conversation with Bravo’s Kandi Burruss, the singer opened up about her relationship with the two. She said that Lil Wayne convinced her to put her career aside while the two of them were together and promised to take care of her but then moved Toya, his ex into the same house and married her instead.

In the conversation, she said:

"I’m just sitting there, like, being a housewife. All of a sudden – this is kind of funny – he was like, “I ain’t never stay in an apartment before. Let’s get an apartment!” So we move out of the house and get an apartment."

The Queens Court star became pregnant with Wayne’s child around the same time as Lauren London, and the two developed a close bond around the same time before Nivea welcomed her first child, Neal Carter, into the world.

She was then married to The Dream, whom she married in December 2004. They welcomed their firstborn, a daughter, Navy Talia Nash, the following year, followed by welcoming twin sons, London and Christian Nash in 2006, before getting a divorce in 2007.

Evelyn Lozada

Queens Court’s Evelyn Lozada has been married previohas and have two children. She welcomed her first child, Shaniece Virginia Sabina Hairston in 1993. When her daughter was five years old, Evelyn started dating Antonie Walker and was with him from 1998 to 2008.

However, in 2012, she married NFL player Chad Johnson, but their relationship was short-lived. The same year, she and Chad got into a fight where the athlete allegedly assaulted her, due to which he was arrested and let go by them Miami Dolphins football team.

The following year, Lozada started dating Carl Crawford and the two welcomed their son, Carl Leo Crawford in 2014. They were engaged at the time but decided to end things three years later.

Tune in on Thursday, March 16, 2023, on Peacock to watch the season premiere of Queens Court.

Poll : 0 votes