How many times did Rachel Reilly appear on Big Brother? Reality star's stint explored ahead of her appearance on The Traitors

Peacock is launching a new competitive series titled The Traitors on January 12, 2023. The series will feature 20 cast members attempting to win money, while three traitors will try to reduce the prize fund. It will be a challenge for the cast to figure out who is "faithful" and who is not.

Reality TV star Rachel Reilly, who has competed twice in Big Brother as a contestant, will now be seen on The Traitors as a celebrity contestant. She appeared on Big Brother season 12 but was eliminated in week 5 and became a jury member. She later won season 13 of the show and has returned eight times since as a guest.

Some of her guest appearances on the show include:

Big Brother season 14: A punishment giver for Ian Terry in the Pandora’s Box challenge

Big Brother season 15: Handing over the house keys to her sister (also a contestant) Elissa Slater

Big Brother season 16: Guest commentator

Big Brother season 17: Rachel and her husband Brendon announced that they were having a baby

Big Brother season 18: Showcased her baby girl Adora in a segment

Big Brother: Over The Top: Hosted the Double Eviction Head of Household competition.

Celebrity Big Brother season 1: Sang a musical number in the first HOH competition

Big Brother season 20: Hosted the fourth Power of Veto competition

The Traitors celebrity contestant Rachel Reilly has competed in several reality TV shows

38-year-old Rachel Reilly grew up in Concord, North Carolina, with her sister Elissa and attended the First Assembly Christian School of the state. She later on graduated from Northwest Cabarrus High School in 2002 and enrolled at Western Carolina University. She graduated with a bachelor's degree in chemistry in 2007.

She made her first public appearance on Big Brother season 12, which aired in the summer of 2010, and met her husband Brendon Villegas in the house. She later won the $500,000 cash prize in Big Brother season 13 despite being nominated for eviction five times.

She has since appeared on CBS’ The Talk, The Amazing Race season 20 with Brendon (where she came third), The Amazing Race season 24 with Brendon again (ranking third), and Celebrity Fear Factor, where she won $50,000 for a lung cancer charity with Villegas.

Reilly also competed in the Snake in the Grass competition and had to split her $100,000 prize money with Janelle Pierzina and Cirie Fields, as they also figured out the identity of the "snake" correctly. She also appeared on The Amazing Race season 31 in 2019 with her sister and came in seventh place. She holds the record for competing in the highest number of legs as a female contestant on The Amazing Race.

Rachel played the role of a waitress on the Emmy Award-winning show The Bold and the Beautiful for 12 years. She has two kids with her husband Brendon Villegas, a girl named Adora, and a son named Adler.

Peacock's The Traitors will feature 10 episodes

The Traitors will feature 20 contestants (10 public figures and 10 ordinary contestants), who will play to win $250,000. They will live in a remote castle located in the Scottish Highlands and will perform many tasks to win the prize money and expose the three traitors trying to steal the cash fund.

All episodes of The Traitors, 10 in total, will be dropped on Peacock on January 12 at 03.01 am ET.

