Tamar Braxton Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour 2023- 24: Presale, tickets, dates, venues, & more

Tamar Braxton has announced a short tour, "Love and War 10th Anniversary Tour," which is scheduled to take place from October 24, 2023, to January 20, 2024, in venues across the mainland United States. The tour is in celebration of the 10th anniversary of the singer's album Love and War.

The singer announced that the tour will feature performances in New York City, Atlanta, Detroit, and Silver Spring via a post on her official Instagram account.

The presale for the tour is currently ongoing and can be accessed with the code 'studio.' General tickets for the tour will be available on September 8, 2023, at 10:00 a.m. local time. Ticket prices have not been announced and could be purchased from Live Nation.

The tour will start in New York and end in Michigan

Tamar Braxton released her iconic second studio album, Love and War, on September 3, 2013. It peaked at number 2 on the Billboard 200 album chart and sold more than 500,000 copies in the US alone, making it the singer's most successful album to date.

Now that the album has turned ten years old, the singer is embarking on a US tour in celebration of its anniversary, where she will play the entire album on each concert night.

The full list of dates and venues for the Tamar Braxton Love and War anniversary tour is given below:

October 24, 2023 - New York City, New York, at Irving Plaza

October 27, 2023 - Atlanta, Georgia, at The Buckhead Theater

October 30, 2023 - Silver Spring, Maryland, at The Filmore

January 20, 2024 - Detroit, Michigan, at Sound Board

Tamar Braxton's debut studio album was released in 2000

Tamar Braxton released her eponymously titled debut studio album, Tamar, on March 21, 2000. The album was a minor chart success in the US in terms of sales and did not break into the top 100 albums on the charts. Speaking in an interview with Hip-Hop Media Training in 2012, the singer elaborated on the album's failure, stating:

I do believe my first album had great material, and I think a lot of people identified with it because it sounded exactly like Toni Braxton. I was fighting then. I was like, “I don’t think I need to be singing those kinds of songs.” Then again, I gave in. You can say whatever you want to say about Dreamworks but ultimately it was my fault because I gave in.

Aside from her first two albums, the singer has also released three other albums: Winter Loversland, Calling All Lovers, and Bluebird of Happiness. Winter Loversland, her third studio album, was released on November 11, 2013. The Christmas-themed album was a moderate success and sold 8,000 copies in the US.

Subsequently, the singer released her fourth studio album, Calling All Lovers, on October 2, 2015. It was a major success, peaking at number 5 on the Billboard 200 album chart and selling more than 40,000 copies in the US.

The singer released her fifth and final studio album, Bluebird of Happiness, on September 29, 2017. It peaked at number 14 on the Billboard 200 album chart and was a chart-topper on the Billboard Independent Albums chart.

After her fifth studio album, the singer moved away from music to focus on her reality TV career, starring in shows such as Braxton Family Values and Queens Court.