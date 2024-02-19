What happened to Chloe Chappell? Investigation underway as 22-year-old killed in deadly Salem crash

22-year-old Chloe Chappell tragically lost her life in a fatal crash on Saturday, February 17, 2024, at about 2.30 am local time on Salem Grange Road. According to law enforcement officials, Chappell drove off the lane and crashed into a culvert and a utility pole, resulting in her untimely passing.

The fatal crash in Ohio has shocked the entire community. Condolences poured in for the Kent State University student following her tragic demise. Authorities are actively investigating the crash and trying to unearth all the details available. Both the Winona Fire Department and Columbiana County Sheriff’s Office were dispatched to investigate the deadly car crash.

Ohio student Chloe Chappell's tragic death in a car crash shocks community

In the early hours of Saturday, February 17, 2024, around 2.30 am local time, authorities were alerted to a car crash on Salem Grange Road and Conkle Road in Salem Township. Upon arrival, law enforcement officers discovered an adult female who succumbed to the injuries sustained in the collision. According to cops, Chloe Chappell couldn't stay in her lane and drove off, ending the collision.

According to WKBN, Chappell's vehicle overturned upon colliding with the pole. The impact of the collision was so bad that it led to some fatal injuries to the driver. Law enforcement officials confirmed that no other vehicle was involved in the crash that killed Chloe Chappell. Authorities are investigating the crash but believe that alcohol and speed could be contributing factors behind the tragic incident.

Police have further added that the victim was pronounced dead on the scene. As mentioned before, the sudden death of the young woman shocked and traumatized the community, and have expressed their condolences. According to her obituary, the Arbaugh-Pearce-Greenisen Funeral Home in Salem first publicly revealed the news of her death.

The victim's profile mentioned that she was working as a food and beverage server

According to Chappell's Facebook profile, she was working at BB Rooners Food and Spirits as a food and beverage server. Simultaneously, she was also studying at a public university in Ohio. Previously, she also worked as a server at Ezio's Italian Restaurant & Catering.

Chloe Chappell attended Salem High School in Ohio before continuing her education at The University of Akron, as per her Facebook profile. The horrific crash is now under active investigation, and authorities are yet to reveal further details about the case.

As per an article published by USA Today in January 2024, over 40,000 fatal vehicle crashes take place in the United States each year. The same article added that Hawaii became the top state with the highest number of car crashes that occur due to speed issues. Texas, on the other hand, was the state where alcohol had become the leading factor behind fatal car crashes back in 2021.

According to legal sources published by Pines Salomon APC in 2009 and last updated in January 2024, speeding and alcohol consumption are two of the top 25 factors leading to car accidents in the country.