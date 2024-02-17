Elizabeth Lopez Galvan GoFundMe raises $328,000 as community rallies around family of Kansas City shooting victim

Elizabeth Lopez Galvan has been identified as the victim who lost her life in the Kansas City Chiefs Super Bowl parade shooting that took place on February 14, 2024. Galvan, a radio DJ, was quite well known in the community. A GoFundMe fundraiser has been launched to raise funds to provide financial support to Galvan's grieving family.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to gun violence. Readers' discretion is advised.

The GoFundMe fundraiser that was launched by Rose Lopez Shaw, in honor of Galvan, gained even more attention after Taylor Swift reportedly donated a hefty sum for the cause, as reported by The Time Magazine. Several contributors have also shared words of support on the fundraiser account. Authorities are currently looking into the fatal shooting and have arrested three individuals too.

Elizabeth Lopez Galvan, a well known radio DJ, has been identified as the sole casualty in the Kansas City shooting

The fatal Kansas City shooting has put a deep impact on the victims. While one victim died, more than 20 people sustained severe injuries. 43-year-old Lisa Lopez Galvan was a well known radio host and the community is currently grieving her loss. A GoFundMe fundariser has been launched for the Johnson County mother's family, after her unfortunate death in the shooting.

The initial target of the fundraiser was $75,000, however, it has already raised more than $328,000 during the time of publishing the article. More than 4000 people have made their contributions for the cause. In the fundraiser post, Rose Lopez Shaw wrote that the victim was an amazing "mother, wife, daughter, sister, aunt, cousin, and friend..." The post further read:

"This fund has been set up to benefit the family of Lisa Lopez-Galvan. Lisa was celebrating the Chiefs Super Bowl Victory parade when senselessly killed."

It also stated:

"We ask that you continue to keep her family in your prayers as we grieve the loss of her life. This fund will help provide vital financial support to her family as they process this unthinkable tragedy."

The fundraiser post further added that Elizabeth Lopez Galvan had been married for 22 years and also shared two children with her husband.

The community is grieving the loss of the popular radio show host

The Elizabeth Lopez Galvan fundraiser has grabbed attention after Taylor Swift reportedly donated $100,000 for the cause. According to The Time Magazine, the reported donation from Swift read:

"Sending my deepest sympathies and condolences in the wake of your devastating loss. With love, Taylor Swift."

Chief Stacey Graves of the Kansas City Police Department spoke about Galvan during a press conference on Thursday, and stated that she was 'beloved by many.' The New York Times reported that the victim's son, Marc, was also present at the shooting scene and was shot in the leg. Lisa Lopez, a friend of Elizabeth Lopez Galvan, said:

"She was loved by everybody in our community. Our Hispanic community lost a beautiful, wonderful person."

The Associated Press reported a statement by Martha Ramirez, who worked with the deceased victim. Ramirez said:

"She was always really good about shouting out people’s birthdays and just making people feel included and loved."

The case is currently under investigation.