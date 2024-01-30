What did Ryan Brungardt do? Charges explored as Salina school teacher arrested in connection to criminal investigation

Ryan Brungardt, a Salina school teacher, was taken into custody on Monday, January 29, in connection with a criminal investigation in Newton.

As per KAKE news, the Salina Police Department (SPD) has confirmed that the school students are not in any kind of threat as of now. They also shared that during the investigation, Newton police got involved in an altercation with Brungardt while trying to check his phone as part of their investigation, which eventually led to a small fire.

Salina school teacher Ryan Brungardt booked for aggravated arson and felony interference with law enforcement, among other charges

On Monday, January 29, a teacher at Lakewood Middle School was taken into custody for the purpose of a criminal investigation based out of Newton. Authorities didn't reveal the identity initially and also concealed the charges filed against the teacher, Ryan Brungardt. KWCH reported that, according to online records, the arrested teacher used to teach social studies at the school.

According to the news station, Newton Police said that investigators traveled to Salina after obtaining a search warrant to look into Ryan's cellphone. However, the teacher allegedly got into a physical altercation with an officer over his phone. In this process, the lithium battery got punctured, leading to a fire. This set out the fire alarms at Lakewood Middle School, which then prompted an immediate evacuation.

As per KWCH news, the suspected teacher was booked into the Saline County Jail at about 4.57 pm local time for aggravated arson, aggravated robbery, battery on a law enforcement officer, and interference with a law enforcement officer.

Lakewood School and Salina Police Department issue statements

The SPD spoke about the incident and the arrest in a press release, according to KWCH, and said,

"The Salina Police Department believes there is no active threat to any students or facility of USD 305."

Law enforcement officers are now seeking public help to gain some information in the case. They have urged people to contact Crimestoppers at 825-TIPS or the SPD at 785-826-7210 if they have any substantial information. The public can also provide an online tip. Authorities have further announced a reward of up to $1,000 in exchange for information.

As per KAKE news, Lakewood Middle School also issued a statement regarding the arrest.

"Some Lakewood students witnessed the incident because at that time the fire alarm was triggered and the building was evacuated. It was determined that there was no fire threat and administration was given the all clear."

The statement further reads:

"The safety and well-being of our students remains our utmost priority. As always, we committed to providing a secure and conducive learning environment for all students and staff members."

As of now, no additional information has been revealed regarding the charges or the case.