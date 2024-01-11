Why is Michael Irvin under criminal investigation? Cowboys legend issues statement in fresh controversy

Hall of Fame wide receiver and current NFL analyst Michael Irvin is under investigation again. He was under investigation before for his conduct at a hotel during the Super Bowl, and the new investigation seems to be completely unrelated to his prior issues.

The Allen, Texas Police Department has confirmed that they are conducting an investigation into Irvin, but that it is largely based on an allegation that is vague and fairly unspecified at the moment.

Allen PD Public Information Officer Jonathan Maness said via ProFootballTalk:

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“There has been an allegation, but we are not prepared to release any details at this time due to our investigation being in its very early stages."

Irvin's lawyer Levi McCathern says that the former Dallas Cowboys wide receiver "vehemently" denies any wrongdoing:

“He didn’t do anything wrong or inappropriate."

McCathern also added that the allegation is completely untrue and that he is "saddened" by it. The Allen Police Department has not yet said of what nature the allegation is, so there's very little information surrounding Irvin's status.

Michael Irvin facing second allegation, under investigation by police

Last year, the allegations that Irvin faced regarding the incident at the Mariott hotel did not proceed to a criminal investigation like this one has, so it may well be of a more serious nature.

Michael Irvin is facing a criminal allegation

The complaint lobbied at Michael Irvin from the Marriott employee last February did force NFL Network and ESPN to suspend him from their coverage. He has since returned, but he did serve a suspension and he sued Marriott. He eventually moved over to FS1 and returned to NFL Network, but he's not with ESPN anymore.

It remains to be seen what his current networks will do in the wake of the latest allegation and investigation since it's unclear what he did or is being accused of doing.