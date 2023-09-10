Michael Irvin lawsuit: Cowboys great reaches settlement on $100,000,000 defamation controversy with Marriott  

Dallas Cowboys legend Michael Irvin has seemingly come to a decision on his $100 million defamation lawsuit against Marriott.

The former NFL wide receiver was embroiled in a controversy with the hotel chain this week, just ahead of Sunday Night Football.

Irvin was accused of indulging in inappropriate behavior during Super Bowl week earlier this year when the Philadelphia Eagles squared up to the Kansas City Chiefs. The Cowboys icon was subsequently dropped from NFL Network's coverage.

Per the Dallas Morning News, Irvin has now reached a settlement with the hotel chain. The report added that NFL Network is set to lift its indefinite suspension of the iconic wide receiver.

Irivn's NFL Network suspension lasted over seven months, considering his last appearance was in early February.

Michael Irvin's post-NFL career back on track with Undisputed and NFL Network

While the Dallas Morning News reported that Irvin's NFL Network suspension was lifted, he has been keeping himself busy in the build-up to the 2023 NFL season.

Irvin made his debut on Fox's Undisputed after the show revamped its cast. Shannon Sharpe was earlier heading Undisputed with Skip Bayless. However, the former Broncos star exited the show owing to certain differences with Bayless, per multiple reports.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones also had a thing or two to say about Irvin joining Undisputed.

Jones told the Dallas Morning News:

“He deserves it. He’s earned it. He’s a friend and he has been loyal to me. Very loyal to me. I need reciprocity.”

Back in early April, fans were concerned about Irvin after he tweeted he was in a 'dark place' owing to the Marriott controversy.

The lawsuit was slated to go on trial in the middle of 2024, according to Front Office Sports. The Cowboys legend's legal team also launched a strong defence, playing a video of the interaction for reporters back in March.

The former NFL WR claimed that the employee accused him of the 'evil' intent of harming his career.

With the lawsuit done and dusted, Irvin will return to his media career at an intriguing time.

There will be a total of 14 games on Sunday, ending with the marquee showdown that will see the Cowboys take on the Giants on Sunday Night Football.