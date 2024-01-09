Kingston Car accident: High school mourns loss of students after deadly rollover crash leaves two dead 

Two Kingston High School students died in a fatal car crash that took place on Route 28 in Shandaken, on Monday, January 8. Along with the two deceased individuals, the crash injured another student as well. The school authorities and the community are mourning the loss of the innocent lives.

Law enforcement officials have stated that they would not be releasing the identities of the students. No additional information regarding the incident have been released as of now. The Kingston car accident is currently an ongoing investigation. Meanwhile, the school authorities are providing counseling services to those who need them to deal with the loss.

The horrific crash occured on January 8, on Route 28 in Mt. Tremper, leaving a deep effect on the students and staff of the Kingston High School. Two students of the school have been killed, while one has sustained injuries, despite survived the crash. The Kingston City School District confirmed that they are providing support team for the students to deal with the tragic situation.

A statement has been issued on the Kingston City School District website regarding the same, where Superintendent Dr. Paul Padalino said:

"It is with a heavy heart that we reach out to inform you of a devastating automobile accident that occurred earlier today in Mt. Tremper, resulting in the loss of two Kingston High School students with another student being hospitalized."

The statement further mentioned:

"Our hearts ache as we process this tragic news, and our love and support go out to all those affected by this unimaginable loss."

To conduct thorough investigation, authorities had shut down Routes 28 and 212, after the tragic collision. Police mentioned that it is necessary to protect the privacy of the affected students, and thus, have decided to not reveal their identities.

The school district has formed support teams for students

Mid Hudson News reported that the support team launched by the school district consists of a number of workers, psychologists, nurses, counselors, and safety personnel. The team is designed to provide assistance and support to students, their parents, and staff deal with such traumatic situations.

According to the school district, the support teams will be available for some time, considering the severe nature of the crash. Padalino has suggested parents to open conversation with their children and help them cope with the loss. He additionally stated:

"Additionally, please be mindful of any signs of distress or changes in behavior that your child may exhibit and reach out to our school counselors or administration for assistance."

Authorities notified the public about the fatal crash at about 9:07 am local time on Monday. The parents and high school students were notified at about the same time, at 2:10 pm local time, the same day. The New York State Police are now investigating the crash, and trying to gather shreds of evidence that might help to unearth more details.