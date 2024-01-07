Jessica Klepser GoFundMe raises over $140,000 as actor Christian Oliver and daughters killed in plane crash

German actor Christian Oliver recently died in a plane crash along with his two daughters. Following the tragic event, his ex-wife, Jessica Klepser, has launched a GoFundMe fundraiser. The two young daughters who lost their lives in the crash have been identified as Madita and Annik. Klepser was reportedly in Los Angeles when the crash took place.

Trigger warning: The article contains references to the death of children. Readers' discretion is advised.

Oliver's former wife didn't immediately issue any statement addressing the crash. On Friday, a post was updated on the Instagram page of WundaBar Pilates.

Expand Tweet

Jessica Klepser is reportedly the regional manager of the company's California branch.

Jessica Klepser launched a GoFundMe fundraiser after her ex-husband and children died in a plane crash

A horrific plane crash that took place on January 4, 2024, in the Caribbean killed actor Christian Oliver and his two young daughters. The aircraft owner and pilot, Robert Sachs, was also pronounced dead on the scene, along with Oliver, Annik, and Madita.

Jessica Klepser recently addressed the tragic event. The couple, who shared the two kids, went through a divorce in 2021.

The targetted amount of the GoFundMe fundraiser was $100,000, but it has already raised more than $144,700 contributed by over 750 people. The fundraiser is to help Klepser deal with the tragic loss. The funds are also meant to meet funeral expenses.

The fundraiser post read:

"Madita, a self-assured and vibrant 7th grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, was known for her lively spirit, sparkling smile, and excelled in academics, singing and dancing."

It further added:

"Annik, a 4th grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary, had a quiet yet strong demeanor. She was always the first to offer a kind word or a comforting hug. She loved all her friends, dancing and making bracelets."

Expand Tweet

People offered tributes to the deceased actor and the kids

The GoFundMe fundraiser post is seen portraying a photo of Jessica Klepser and Christian Oliver, before their divorce, along with their two daughters. The post mentioned:

"Christian, an actor in Europe and the US, and a real estate agent with a broad network of close friends worldwide is survived by Jessica, his parents and sister in Germany."

Several people who knew the actor and the kids had posted tributes on the fundraiser post. This included the actor's fans as well as the children's classmates and teachers.

During the crash, the group was reportedly returning home when the plane crashed into the waters off Bequia, St Vincent. The footage of the horrific crash has been captured on cellphones by tourists as well.

Expand Tweet

According to authorities, local fishermen went to help the group before officials of the SVG Coast Guard arrived at the scene. The plane reportedly sunk about 70 feet below the ocean. Two divers brought the bodies out of the waters, which were then sent for autopsies to determine the cause of death.