Who was Christian Oliver married to? All about actor’s wife and kids in wake of Caribbean Plane Crash tragedy

In a tragic incident, German-born US actor Christian Oliver died alongside his two daughters on Thursday, January 4, 2024, in a plane crash off the coast of a Caribbean island. The actor, who appeared in various movies during a 30-year career, including Indiana Jones 5 and Speed Racer, was 51 years old.

Christian Oliver, who was born Christian Klepser, and his daughters Madita, 12, and Annik, 10, were reportedly on vacation in the Caribbean at the time of the accident.

The children’s mother and Oliver’s ex-wife, Jessica Muroz, was not with them during the crash. Jessica Muroz and Oliver divorced in December 2021. She is currently the West Coast Regional Manager at Wundabar Pilates.

Per her Instagram post, Jessica Muroz, who goes by the name Jessica Klepser, is a pilates instructor, despite previous reports identifying her as a journalist. Daily Mail had reported that Jessica, a native of Germany, had previously worked as an entertainment journalist in Los Angeles before she worked for the media in Germany.

Christian Oliver's ex-wife Jessica Muroz speaks out following Caribbean Plane Crash

In the wake of the tragedy that killed Christian Oliver and his two children, the actor's ex-wife Jessica Muroz’s family issued a statement on Wundabar Pilates's Instagram page mourning the loss of her two children.

The statement revealed Jessica’s daughter Madita was a vibrant 7th-grade student at Louis Armstrong Middle School, and Annik was a 4th-grade student at Wonderland Ave Elementary School. Part of the statement read,

“The deep bond, infectious laughter, and adventurous spirit shared by Madita and Annik will be profoundly missed in their communities. Their devoted mother, Jessica Klepser in LA, survives the girls. They also leave behind their grandparents, several aunts, uncles, and cousins in Germany.” The statement added, “Please honor the family’s request for privacy at this difficult time.”

According to multiple reports, on January 4, 2024, Christian Oliver and his two kids were returning from a holiday in the Caribbean when the single-engine plane, headed to nearby St. Lucia, encountered undisclosed difficulties moments after take-off and then plummeted into the sea.

Authorities who descended on the scene of the crash recovered the four bodies of people onboard the plane. Oliver, his daughters Annik and Madita Klepser, and the plane’s pilot and owner, Robert Sachs, were all pronounced dead at the scene.

In response to the crash that killed Oliver, his two daughters, and the pilot of the plane, the Royal St. Vincent and the Grenadines Police Force shared a Facebook statement:

"The SVG Coast Guard was informed and quickly traveled to Paget Farm, Bequia, to lead in the rescue efforts … The RSVGPF expresses condolences to all who are negatively affected by this tragic incident.”

Christian Oliver had recently completed his latest film

Christian Oliver, who made notable appearances in movies such as Valkyrie, The Good German, and Hunters, recently completed his latest film, Forever Hold Your Peace, co-starring Bai Ling and directed by Nick Lyon.

According to a statement by his ex-wife Jessica’s family, Christian, who was an actor in Europe and the US and a real estate agent, is survived by Jessica, his parents, and his sister in Germany.