"Busts working as a bouncer now": Netizens react to scuffle between Busta Rhymes and up-and-coming rapper Nizzle Man 

A video surfaced online on February 24 of Busta Rhymes and his team being involved in a scuffle with a Staten Island rapper, Nizzle Man, at a Midtown Club Harbor NYC.

As per The Shade Room, Rhymes was seen getting close to the 23-year-old rapper, Nizzle, while the latter was being escorted out of French Montana's album release event.

Nizzle can be seen yanked up by security after falling or being pushed down a flight of stairs, after which Rhymes proceeds to yell at Nizzle. Although it isn't clear what Rhymes raved about, Nizzle seemed to be the only person escorted out of the party.

The incident raised the eyebrows of many fans who took the time to comment on XXL Magazine's repost featuring a video of the scuffle on X.

"Looks like he was breaking up the fight," say fans about the scuffle

Many pointed out Busta Rhymes's age as fans tried to speculate the reason behind the scuffle between the two artists. Some also pointed out that Busta Rhymes wasn't involved in the scuffle but was diffusing it.

The 51-year-old rapper has sparked alleged rumors of violent acts in the past and has a history of getting involved in club altercations.

In 2006, The New York Times reported that Rhymes was accused of possessing weapons in a car incident. In 2007, he was arrested and charged with misdemeanor assault for beating up his former driver over an argument, as per Billboard. He faced legal action for the altercation and was given the choice to either serve a six-month sentence or take up a six-month anger management class.

In 2009, he was forced to pay $75,000 to a fan who accused the rapper of throwing multiple bottles of water at him. In 2015, he was again charged with assault after throwing a protein drink at a Manhattan gym employee and was taken off a flight to the UK after an argument with another passenger in 2019.

Although Busta and 50 Cent collaborated on the track Hail Mary in 2015, they got involved in an Instagram feud three years later. Fifty in September 2018, shared an Instagram post (now deleted) with the caption,

"And the award for the strongest neck in hip-hop goes to Busa Bus."

After Busta responded, the two kept going on it. In 2023, Busta reacted with violence when a female fan touched his buttocks on Valentine's Day, to which Busta responded by throwing his drink at the woman.