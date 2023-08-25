"But who is doing the voices?"- Fans voice concern as Rick and Morty season 7 sets release date 

Rick and Morty is easily one of the most popular adult animated sitcoms of all time and the six seasons of the show have enjoyed plenty of fanfare. But a problem arose ahead of the seventh season of the sci-fi series. The show’s lead voice, actor and co-creator Justin Roiland was removed from the roster earlier this year after charges of domestic violence arose against him.

The iconic voice actor had been behind all the seasons of Rick and Morty and had voiced both the titular charters since the series began premiering. It was revealed earlier today that the seventh season of the show is set to premiere on October 15, 2023. The announcement also saw the first poster for the seventh season, which is a tribute to Bad Boys.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

After the release of the poster, fans actively voiced their concerns on social media platforms like X (formerly known as Twitter) about the upcoming season without the lead voice.

Fans excited for the new season of Rick and Morty amidst casting concerns

DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

Rick and Morty has been one of the most popular shows over the years. But a lot of it was because of Justin Roiland, who would not work in the upcoming part. This had fans from all over the world concerned about the show managing to hit off the same way it did in the previous seasons.

Moreover, the storyline has also dragged to a point where it would take something great to continue with the same intensity. But despite this, many fans expressed their excitement about the new season.

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

A tweet reply to DF's post about the upcoming seventh season (Image via Twitter)

Rick and Morty follows the misadventures of Rick Sanchez, a cynical mad scientist, and his good-hearted but fretful grandson Morty Smith, who often engage in extra-dimensional adventures.

The seventh season of Rick and Morty will premiere on October 15, 2023.