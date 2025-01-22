"Calling any leader Daddy is a sign of a cult" - Internet reacts as Byron Donalds says Americans will thank Donald Trump, proclaims 'Daddy's back'

U.S. Representative Byron Donalds appeared on Fox News’ show Fox & Friends on January 19, 2025, the eve of Donald Trump’s second presidential inauguration. He shared his belief that the President would keep the promises he made to American voters during his campaigns.

“When Americans see deportations or repatriations happen, they are gonna be like, ‘Thank you.’ When they see the border close, they are gonna say, ‘This is what I have voted for.’ When they see peace starting to break out again around the world, they’re gonna be like, ‘This is the stability that we were asking for,” Byron shared.

He further added:

"Daddy's back! And that’s what you are gonna see.”

Expand Tweet

Ever since Byron Donalds’ remarks circulated across social media platforms, netizens have been having diverse reactions, especially to his “daddy” remark. For instance, Instagram user @toxxic_vanity94 commented on The Shade Room’s post sharing the now-viral video.

“Calling any leader daddy is a sign of a cult,” the user wrote.

A netizen calls Byron Donalds a cultist. (Image via Instagram)

Many people joined the conversation and shared similar reactions on the social networking site, X, calling out and mocking Byron Donalds.

“Never thought I'd hear a grown-a*s, black man at that, say ‘Daddy's back’ to a 78-year-old man. Byron Donalds sold his soul,” a person wrote.

“This is just weird. Calling him president is normal, calling him daddy is strange,” one person wrote.

“Why are they doing this to themselves,” wrote another.

Others continued to weigh in.

“He may be their Daddy/ Owner, but Trump sure isn’t mine,” a netizen wrote.

“This is embarrassing,” another netizen wrote.

“Oh, he going out sad…” an individual wrote.

“Wow, humiliating and repulsive for any so-called ‘Alpha’ man to say I mean damn, MAGA just lowers the bar lower and lower,” wrote another.

Byron Donalds hasn’t responded to the criticisms/ ridicule, yet.

Byron Donalds isn’t the only person to have called Donald Trump “daddy” in public

During the 2024 presidential election cycle, multiple conservatives have referred to Donald Trump as a father figure.

Expand Tweet

For instance, in October last year, Fox News host Tucker Carlson shared on live national television that Trump would not only win the election but also “spank” the USA for misbehaving lately.

“When Dad gets home, you know what he says? ‘You’ve been a bad girl. You’ve been a bad little girl and you’re getting a vigorous spanking right now,’” Carlson said at the time.

Likewise, MAGA influencer, podcaster, and Turning Point USA co-founder and CEO Charlie Kirk also took to X and shared an image of President Trump on January 16 and captioned it:

“Dad is home.”

Expand Tweet

U.S. Representative for Colorado’s 4th congressional district Lauren Boebert also shared a similar post on the platform on January 20. It featured Trump’s TIME Magazine cover titled, “He’s back,” and writing, “Daddy’s home!” on her own caption.

Byron Donalds has been the U.S. Representative for Florida’s 19th congressional district/Southwest Florida since 2021. He was a Democrat until 2010 following which he became a Republican. The 46-year-old attended Trump’s inaugural ceremony on Monday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback