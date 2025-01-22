"They barely changed their poker faces" — Internet reacts to video of Trump family's expressions during bishop Mariann Edgar Budde's speech

Donald Trump's inauguration as the 47th President of the United States of America has garnered considerable attention. One aspect was his inaugural prayer service, which took place on January 21, 2025, at the Washington National Cathedral.

At the inaugural prayer service, Rt. Rev. Mariann Edgar Budde, the Episcopal bishop of Washington, addressed Trump directly from the pulpit and asked him to have mercy on undocumented migrant workers and the LGBTQ community.

"In the name of our God, I ask you to have mercy upon the people in our country who are scared now. They are gay, lesbian and transgender children in Democratic, Republican, and independent families, some who fear for their lives," Budde said.

Media personality @CollinRugg took to X on January 22, 2025, to share a video of Trump, his family, Vice President JD Vance, and his wife sitting expressionless and seemingly unimpressed during Mariann's speech.

Since its posting, the video has garnered 1.6 million views, and netizens quickly took to the platform to express their opinions.

"Trump’s reactions to situations like this are going to make these next four years incredibly entertaining 🤣" an X user commented.

"JDs face says it all... "are you hearing this cr*p?" another X user mentioned.

"First and last Sunday there for DJT...Melania probably said I got up early for this?" an internet user stated.

Meanwhile, some netizens appreciated the President and Vice President's composure at the moment.

"I dont think I would have been able to keep my composure like they did. But they respected the protocol and tradition even though IMO it was completely inappropriate in that time and space." a netizen tweeted.

"Impressed w the reserve shown. My blood would have been boiling and I’m not quite sure I would’ve been able to stay in my seat." another netizen commented.

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart"— Trump comments on bishop Marrian Edgar Budde after the inaugural prayer

According to an ABC News report dated January 22, 2025, after the inaugural prayer, the President expressed discontent with Bishop Mariann's statement.

"The so-called Bishop who spoke at the National Prayer Service on Tuesday morning was a Radical Left hard line Trump hater. She brought her church into the World of politics in a very ungracious way," he wrote on Truth Social.

The 47th President of the United States added that he found her sermon "very boring and uninspiring."

"She was nasty in tone, and not compelling or smart. She is not very good at her job! She and her church owe the public an apology!"

Mariann Edgar Budde's plea at the inaugural prayer followed Trump's announcement and executive order, designating only two genders — male and female — adding that they could not be changed. Additionally, the President instructed his administration to stop granting citizenship to the US-born children of undocumented migrants.

