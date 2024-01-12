“No one should be surprised”: Lauren Boebert slammed online after allegedly punching ex-husband in the nose in public

Congresswoman Lauren Boebert allegedly punched her ex-husband in the nose on January 6, at the Miner's Clam restaurant in Silt, Colorado, over 170 miles west of Denver.

According to a witness report to The Daily Beast, Boebert was eating at the restaurant when her ex-husband, Jayson, arrived. The pair allegedly got into a heated argument during which Lauren allegedly punched Jayson in the nose twice.

Bystanders also claimed to the outlet that the congresswoman called the police immediately, after which the restaurant staff forced Jayson to leave.

Jayson was then arrested on Tuesday on one petty offense and five misdemeanor charges as per Garfield County Jail documents and Garfield County Jail's statement to The Daily Beast. After news about the incident went viral, netizens took to social media platforms to express their opinions.

"Either resign and stop embarrassing yourself or go do your GD job!" Netizens criticize Lauren Boebert

According to an alleged Lauren Boebert aide, Jayson Boebert, on the day of the incident, called the police to the Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt and claimed that he was a "victim of domestic violence."

During an interview with The Denver Post on January 7, Jayson Boebert told the police that he didn't want to press charges. He said:

"I don't want nothing to happen. Her and I were working through a difficult conversation."

Netizens reacted to the incident, asking the congresswoman to resign. While some pointed out that it's troubling for someone with the highest paying job in the government to be acting in such a manner, others claimed that she doesn't deserve the "honor" of representing the country.

On January 7, in a statement to Kyle Clark, a reporter with the television station KUSA, Boebert said that she didn't strike her ex-husband. She said:

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I'm moving."

She added:

"I will be consulting with my lawyer about the false claims he made against me and evaluate all of my legal options."

Recently, Lauren Boebert revealed that she would be moving to a new, more conservative district in her bid to win a third term in 2024.