When did Lauren Boebert file for divorce? US Rep. under investigation over alleged altercation with ex-husband 

Rep. Lauren Boebert, the controversial Colorado's 3rd congressional district United States representative, has been hit by another controversy. The Denver Post reported that the Silt Police Department was investigating an incident in a restaurant between Lauren and her ex-husband, Jayson Boebert. The incident in question reportedly took place on Saturday night, January 6.

No further details regarding the incident were revealed by the police department. However, the online group American Muckrakers posted on X that Boebert had allegedly punched her husband in the face twice before the police were called. Lauren Boebert married Jayson Boebert in 2007 but filed for divorce in April 2023. The duo share four children and one grandchild.

Rep. Lauren Boebert filed for divorce from her husband, Jayson Boebert, on April 25 at the Mesa County court, citing "irreconcilable differences." The petition claimed that her marriage was "irretrievably broken." The divorce was finalized in October of 2023. Jayson Boebert said in a May 2023 Westword interview that the divorce could be attributed to their busy work schedules.

Lauren Boebert's alleged assault controversy

The Denver Post reported that the Silt Police Department was investigating an incident between Lauren and Jayson Boebert at Miner’s Claim restaurant in Stilt, Colorado. Law enforcement was called to the restaurant last Saturday night. The details regarding the nature of the incident were not revealed. Silt police Chief Mike Kite told the Denver Post:

"We have a lot of facts and stuff to get sorted out."

The police had requested the video footage from the restaurant. Jayson Boebert confirmed to the publication that he had called law enforcement to the restaurant but was not interested in pressing charges.

"I don’t want nothing to happen," Jayson told the Denver Post adding, "Her and I were working through a difficult conversation."

News of the alleged incident first broke out on Saturday night, courtesy of the American Muckrakers, a group with an entire website named ‘FireBoebert.com’ dedicated to ousting Lauren Boeber. The Muckrakers posted a screenshot on X of an anonymous individual claiming that their police relative allegedly heard on the scanner that Lauren Boebert punched her ex-husband in the restaurant.

The Muckrakers then released a series of screenshots from an alleged conversation between Lauren Boebert’s husband and Candidate for NC Commissioner of Insurance 2024 and American Muckrakers’ David B. Wheeler. The alleged conversation on Jayson’s end was riddled with spelling errors.

A screenshot of the alleged conversation between Jayson and David (Image via X/@AmericanMuck)

The alleged screenshots show Jayson telling David that there was a "Good headline coming out tonight." He allegedly stated that he loved Lauren, but she punched him in the face "enough to upset" him.

Per the alleged screenshots, he claimed he called the police, but they went after him. However, he claimed that he had a witness. He also alleged that a few officers from outside the jurisdiction touched him.

A screenshot of the alleged conversation between Jayson and David (Image via X/@AmericanMuck)

A screenshot of the alleged conversation between Jayson and David (Image via X/@AmericanMuck)

David allegedly told Boebert that he did not want to post anything in the concern for him and his sons unless he wanted the story out from his angle. Boebrt allegedly told him what could be comprehended as “please do,” as once again, all his texts were riddled with nearly incomprehensible spelling errors.

Per the alleged screenshots, Jayson stated that he wanted his family back together and that the problem was he loved Lauren Boebert. The alleged screenshots further quoted Jayson as saying:

"My only complaint is that Lauren beat the s**t out of me and I have a domestic violence case for doing nothing."

When David asked him to file a complaint in the alleged screenshots, Jayson replied that Lauren had taken all his rights away. Wheeler also filed an application requesting the evidence tapes and the incident report. Lauren Boebert's campaign manager reportedly sent a statement to the Denver Post claiming that no one was arrested and that she "didn't punch Jayson in the face."