“She has a point”: Internet agrees with AOC as she reacts to Lauren Boebert’s lewd act during Beetlejuice performance

The US Congresswoman Alexandra Ocasio Cortez, who is better known as AOC, has recently commented on Lauren Boebert's lewd act controversy during Beetlejuice's musical performance in Colorado theater. AOC answered a question about the Boebert controversy on her Instagram story on September 22, 2023. She was asked what she thought of the Boebert scandal.

Expand Tweet

AOC replied to that question and said that the media should give equal treatment to people. She said,

"All I gotta say is I can't go out to lunch in Florida in my free time, not doing anything, just eating outside and it's wall-to-wall Fox News coverage and then you have a member of Congress engaging is s**ually lewd acts in a public theater and they got nothing to say."

She further continued and said,

"I danced to Phoenix once in college and it was like all over the place. But putting on a whole show of their own at Beetlejuice and there's nothing? I'm just saying be consistent. That's all I'm asking for. Equal treatment. I don't expect it, but come on."

As internet users came across this video of the Congresswoman, they started agreeing with her. One of the internet users, @UrbanistaRamon, reacted to the video by saying, “She has a point!”

Expand Tweet

Several other Internet users reacted to this by saying that they agreed with what AOC had to say about it.

Social media users shared that they agree with AOC's take on Lawren Boebert's lewd act

Social media users said that they agree with Alexandra Ocasio, and some shared tweets in support of her opinion about the lewd act of Lawen Boebert.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

For those unaware, Republican Rep. Lawren Boebert has been in the news lately as a video went viral from a Colorado theater on September 10 as she attended the performance of the musical Beetlejuice. During the performance, she was being loud with her companion and causing inconvenience to others. Moreover, she was also spotted vaping during the performance.

People who were attending the show filed complaints against her, and Boebert was asked to leave the theater in the middle of the show. After this, several people shared her video and called her out for her indecent behavior.

What did Lauren Boebert say about her viral video from Beetlejuice's performance?

After receiving massive backlash online, Lauren Boebert shared a video in which she talked about the viral incident and said,

"The past few days have been difficult and humbling, and I'm truly sorry for the unwanted attention my Sunday evening in Denver has brought to the community. While none of my actions or words as a private citizen that night were intended to be malicious or meant to cause harm, the reality is they did and I regret that."

She further talked about the incident and said that her divorce has been challenging. Boebert concluded by saying that she was trying to handle it with grace but failed to do so.

In the viral, much-talked-about video of Boebert, the Colorado rep was seen getting physically intimate with her male accomplice. However, in her apology statement, she did not talk about this incident.