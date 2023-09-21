Who is Christy Turlington married to? All about her husband and kids as daughter, Grace makes runway debut

Grace Burns, daughter of Christy Turlington and Edward Burns, has recently made her runway debut at Milan Fashion Week. According to Vogue, Burns walked for the spring 2024 collection of Alberta Ferretti. She was seen on a catwalk in a sheer, one-shouldered floral-print dress.

Grace has previously walked the ramp for the British Vogue X LusiaViaRoma show held in Florence in June this year. She wore a white gown designed by Victoria Beckham, and it was based on another dress designed by Beckham for Bella Hadid on the occasion of the spring 2023 show.

Christy Turlington's husband is a famous actor

Christy Turlington is a well-known model who has been married to Edward Burns. She is the founder of a nonprofit organization called 501(c) organization.

Her husband, Edward Burns, is a popular face in the entertainment industry and has appeared in numerous films and TV shows. He has been active as an actor since 1995 and made his debut with the comedy-drama film The Brothers McMullen, portraying Barry (Finbar) McMullen.

Edward's first TV show as an actor was the NBC sitcom Will & Grace. He played lead roles in Public Morals and Bridge and Tunnels in 2015 and 2021. He portrayed himself in an episode of the FX comedy-drama series Louie.

Burns was reportedly a production assistant when Turlington first met him. In an interview with the Huffington Post, Burns said that he was working on a TV show for Entertainment Tonight and had the opportunity to interview Christy once. He revealed that he got her a cup of coffee and continued:

"She has no memory of it, but of course, [as] the PA who gets to meet Christy Turlington, I remember it very well."

Christy and Edward got engaged in 2000 and tied the knot in 2003 after postponing it due to the September 11 attacks in 2001. The marriage was attended by several personalities, including Vin Diesel.

Christy Turlington and Edward Burns have two children

In October 2003, Christy Turlington and Edward Burns welcomed their first child, whom they named Grace Burns. According to People magazine, Grace finished her graduation from Little Red School House & Elisabeth Irwin High School last year.

Grace has already had her modeling debut and co-starred with her mother in a Carolina Herrera campaign. Grace has appeared on the covers of various publications, including Pop Magazine and Perfect Magazine.

Turlington and Burns welcomed another child named Finn Burns in February 2006. He is currently 17 years old, and compared to his sister, he has preferred to stay away from the spotlight. He has appeared a few times in his mother's family pictures shared through her Instagram account.

While speaking to The Philadelphia Inquirer in 2014, Christy said that she wants her children to learn the qualities that she was taught over the years. She said at the time:

"I think it is vital that my children see as much of the world as possible, as that's how I learned most everything that matters. I trust that an expansive worldview will help them better understand their place in our world."

Turlington revealed in another interview with Glamour this year that she did not work a lot as a model when her children were little.