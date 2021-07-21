All you need to know about Mariah Carey's daughter, Monroe as she makes her modeling debut

Mariah Carey’s 10-year-old daughter, Monroe Carey, is ready to debut in the entertainment industry as she recently starred in a new advertisement for OshKosh B’Gosh. The back-to-school campaign called “Today is Someday” was created to inspire children to develop bold and courageous dreams regarding their future contributions to society.

The campaign stars kids as childhood versions of Mariah Carey, Outkast, and Mohammad Ali. Monroe pays tribute to her mother. In the ad, viewers can see Monroe representing the legendary singer’s childhood, aspirations to be a singer, and the influence she has on younger generations.

In campaign pictures, Monroe was spotted in denim overalls and a butterfly perched on her finger, a nod to the album "Butterfly," which marked Mariah Carey’s freedom from her ex-husband and Sony Music Record executive Tommy Mattola.

In the advertisement, Monroe says:

“Someday, it’s going to be different. The melodies that live in my head, someday they will live at the top of the charts. The songs in my heart will touch millions of hearts. Artist of the year. Artist of the decade. Artist of the millennium. But the meaning is inspiring generations of little girls to hit their high note. How’s that for a daydream?”

Who is Mariah Carey’s daughter?

The “We belong together” singer had fraternal twins Monroe Cannon and Moroccan Scott Cannon in April 2011. The world quickly saw the children blossom in the celebrity sphere as they accompanied Carey and her ex-husband Nick Cannon to several awards shows in matching outfits. The twins also appeared in a Harper’s Bazaar cover story of “The First Families of Music.”

Mariah Carrey also started the Twitter trend #dembabies to commemorate the birth of her twins. The 51-year-old singer said,

"They've developed their own unique personalities. Moroccan has a knack for technology, and Monroe is really musical.”

Responding to the OshKosh B’Gosh campaign, the industry veteran spoke about how she was determined to fulfill her goals and is now thrilled to pass on that ambition to her children.

“Now, as a mother, it brings me so much joy to see my children visualize and develop the dreams they hold in their own hearts."

Mariah Carey added that she wants to empower children “to dream boldly and blaze their own path.”

