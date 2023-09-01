Who was Jamie Christopher? Tributes pour in as notable assistant director on big budget films dies aged 52

On Wednesday, August 30, the famed first assistant director Jamie Christopher passed away at the age of 52. As per Deadline, Christopher, who worked as a first assistant director on all eight Harry Potter films as well as various Star Wars and Marvel films, died of heart issues the day before, i.e., August 29, in Los Angeles.

American filmmaker Rian Johnson, who collaborated with Jamie Christopher on Star Wars: The Last Jedi and Knives Out, said in his statement to Deadline on August 30:

“Jamie was a good friend, and he loved making movies. He loved his crew, loved his job, the process of it, and the history of it. He was truly one of the greats, and this is a heartbreaking loss for everyone who was lucky enough to work with him.”

However, it was not just Johnson who paid the tribute, many famed celebrities like Kevin Feige and James Gunn also expressed their sorrow upon hearing Jamie Christopher's unexpected demise.

Jamie Christopher has worked with Marvel Studios and the Harry Potter franchise, as well as the Star Wars

Jamie Christopher grew up in a film-making family, working his way up the ranks in Hollywood to become an important crew member of studio franchises. His father reportedly worked as a production manager on Barry Lyndon, which was directed by Stanley Kubrick. Moreover, his mother was in Hollywood working as a production coordinator.

In 1989, Christopher worked as a production runner on Frederick Forsyth Presents (1989-1990) before becoming the third assistant director on Alien 3 (1992). He soon rose through the ranks to become a second assistant director on films such as Golden Eye (1995), The Fifth Element (1997), The Mummy (1999), and The Mummy Returns (2001).

In 2001, Jamie Christopher was hired as the first assistant director on Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone. He then remained with the franchise for its whole run till Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 2 (2011).

He also entered the Marvel Studios with Fantastic Four (2005) and eventually stayed with them for nearly three decades. While here, Christopher has worked for and developed strong relationships with James Gunn, Sam Raimi, Rian Johnson, and David Yates, among others.

Jamie Christopher's admirers and colleagues paid tribute (Image via X / @MarvelStudios / @havanesemom13)

A native of London, England, Christopher has worked as the first assistant director and associate producer on films such as Thor: The Dark World (2013) and Guardians of the Galaxy (2014), as well as the first assistant director and associate producer on Avengers: Age of Ultron (2015).

He also worked as the first assistant director and associate producer on Black Widow (2021). Aside from that, he served as the first assistant director and executive producer on Doctor Strange and the Multiverse of Madness (2022) and as the first assistant director on Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania (2023).

As for his Star Wars years, he collaborated with director Rian Johnson on The Last Jedi (2017) and was later brought back to create his Knives Out series (2019 and 2022), with the first movie premiering in 2019. His other notable works include The Da Vinci Code (2006) by Ron Howard and The Bourne Ultimatum (2007) by Paul Greengrass.

Jamie Christopher’s friends and associates paid tribute after his untimely demise

Some of his notable director friends paid tribute to him shortly after his death, including MCU president Kevin Feige, DC president James Gunn, Rian Johnson, and others.

Even Jamie Christopher's admirers and colleagues remembered him as a talented filmmaker who adored his profession, his team, and the entire filmmaking process. After the news of his death went public, freinds and fans took to X to pay their tributes and cherish the man and his life's works.

Jamie Christopher is survived by his wife, Carly, their one-year-old son, Killeon, and daughter, Jasmine, as well as three children from his former marriage - Stella, Teddy, and Ophelia.