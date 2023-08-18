“They got hit with the Holy Ghost” - Internet reacts after video of fans knocked over by a wave in audience at Lana Del Rey’s Mexico show goes viral

On August 15, 2023, Lana Del Rey performed as part of her Did You Know That There's a Tunnel Under Ocean Blvd Tour 2023 at the Foro Sol in Mexico City, Mexico. During the performance, some fans were knocked out due to an unexpected domino effect wave, triggering viral reactions on the internet.

The video of the incident was captured via multiple sources, primarily fan recordings, and netizens were quick to respond to the incident, particularly on social media, as exemplified by the following tweet.

Expand Tweet

Fans react to Lana Del Rey concert knockout

Fans took to social media, particularly Twitter, to react to the incident. Some netizens commented on the humorous aspect of the incident. Others joked that the singer's voice was powerful enough to create the knockout wave.

Others wished the fans involved in the incident well and hoped they were not injured during the incident and continued to be in good health. Some netizens also pondered how exactly such an incident happened.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

The incident did not hamper the concert or its follow-up, as Lana Del Rey played at the same venue on August 16, 2023, to a similarly sold-out 60,000-plus crowd. Till August 20, 2023, the artist will still be on the road in Mexico.

After the Mexico concert, the singer will return to America for a couple of performances at the All Things Go Music Festival at Merriweather Post Pavilion in Columbia, Maryland, from September 30, 2023, to October 1, 2023.

Lana Del Rey's debut studio album was released in 2010

Lana Del Rey made her chart breakthrough with her second studio album, Born to Die, released on January 27, 2012. The album peaked as a chart-topper on the Australian, Austrian, French, German, Irish, Swiss, and UK album charts.

The album remains the singer's most successful to date, with multi-platinum sales certifications in several countries, including the US, Germany, Australia, and more. The album also received diamond-level sales certifications.

Following the success, the singer released her third studio album, Ultraviolence, on June 13, 2014. It was a major success, with sales in the millions in the year following its release.

Aside from her music career, the singer is also known for her poetry, with her debut poetry collection audiobook, Violet Bent Backwards over the Grass, released on July 28, 2020. The book was a major success, peaking at number 7 on the Portuguese album chart as well as at number 11 on the Scottish album chart.

While her music and fiction career has been her primary focus, Lana Del Rey has also made significant charity contributions, focusing on charities that work with victims of shooting incidents as well as relief organizations focused on providing access to clean resources to vulnerable communities.