What are the charges against Jayson Boebert? Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert’s ex-husband arrested amid altercation investigation

Jayson Boebert, the ex-husband of Colorado's 3rd congressional district Representative Lauren Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday, January 9, only a few days after his and Lauren's alleged Saturday night restaurant altercation. During the altercation on Saturday, Jayson had reportedly called the police and even allegedly claimed that his ex-wife had hit him twice in the face.

However, it is not known if Jayson's Tuesday arrest was in relation to the restaurant incident on Saturday. Garfield County jail documents showed that he was arrested for six charges - harassment, disorderly conduct, prohibited use of weapons, third-degree assault, third-degree trespassing, and obstructing a peace officer.

Expand Tweet

What happened between Jayson and Lauren Boebert?

Lauren Boebert's ex-husband, Jayson Boebert, was arrested on Tuesday on one petty offense and five misdemeanor charges. The arrest and charges against him were confirmed by Garfield County jail documents and a Garfield County jail official's statement to the Daily Beast.

As mentioned before, Jason Boebert faced six charges in total. These included harassment, disorderly conduct, prohibited use of weapons, third-degree assault, and obstructing a peace officer, which were all misdemeanor charges along with a petty offense charge for third-degree trespassing. The Daily Beast also reported Boebert was let go on the same day for a bail of $2,500.

Jayson's name in the recent releases section of Garfield County jail documents (Image via Garfield County jail)

The arrest came after a January 6 altercation between Jayson and Lauren Boebert at the Miner's Claim restaurant in Silt, Colorado, where Jayson had reportedly called the police claiming his ex-wife allegedly punched him in the face twice. Silt Police Chief Mike Kite, confirmed to The Denver Post that the altercation was under investigation.

X page American Muckrakers even tweeted out screenshots from an alleged conversation between Muckrakers' very own David B. Wheeler and Jayson Boebert.

In the screenshots, Boebert tells Wheeler that he loved his ex-wife but that she also punched him in the face "enough to upset" him. Following the altercation, he also allegedly confirmed that he called the police.

Expand Tweet

He claimed in the screenshots that his only complaint was that Lauren Boebert "beat the s**t out of" him, but he allegedly received a domestic violence charge for doing nothing. "I am abused," he wrote in the series of texts, before claiming that Lauren had taken all his rights away. The texts were confirmed by Jayson Boebert to the Daily Beast.

Lauren's side of the story was explained by the Congresswoman's aide, through a Daily Beast article. Her aide relayed Lauren's claim that the incident took place after Lauren drove to Jayson's home to pick up one of their kids. Jayson allegedly tried to hug Lauren, but she refused his advances.

The alleged text conversations released by the American Muckrakers (Image via X/@AmericanMuck)

In a Westworld interview with Jayson Boebert published later, he claimed that he gave Lauren Boebert a "one-handed hug" and said that he was sorry for everything. Jason called up Lauren to talk, and the two agreed to meet at Miner's Claim. Jayson said that he told her about wanting her back, while he claimed Lauren brought up the things he did in their relationship that she did not like.

According to Lauren's account of things, Jayson started getting lewd and disrespectful. Her aide told the Daily Beast that Jayson was "being an a*shole." Lauren's alleged revolt of the behavior apparently made Jayson more aggressive, which led to the reported altercation.

Expand Tweet

Lauren Boebert's aide claimed that Jayson made an aggressive motion towards grabbing her, and while Lauren tried to keep him away, she allegedly "put her hand in his face" and "put her hand on his nose." This led Jayson to call the cops, saying that he had been a victim of domestic abuse. Lauren Boebert stated to the Daily Beast:

"This is a sad situation for all that keeps escalating and another reason I’m moving. I didn’t punch Jayson in the face and no one was arrested."

Expand Tweet

Jayson told Westworld that Lauren's account of the incident was "her story". He told the publication that he was angry and remorseful regarding the incident and regretted going down to Miner's Claim. He also apologized for overreacting and wished that he had handled the situation more responsibly.