Cameron Robbins GoFundMe raises over $17,000 in wake of Louisiana Teen's disappearance off a cruise ship

On Wednesday, May 24, 2023, Louisiana teen Cameron Robbins reportedly fell off a cruise ship in the Bahamas. According to Newsweek, the public was shocked by the incident and believed there was a shark in the water when Robbins went overboard. In the wake of the incident, the family and friends of the 18-year-old launched a GoFundMe page to raise money for the victim's mother. The initiative has exceeded its $10,000, gaining $17,865 in funds.

The Royal Bahamas Defence Force searched the area for any sign of Cameron Robbins. They noted that the possibility of survival decreases as the search continues. The United States Coast Guard was also involved in the operation.

The circumstances around Cameron Robbins' disappearance

As per the GoFundMe page, Cameron Robbins went on the trip directly after graduating from high school at The University Lab High in Baton Rouge, Louisiana. At the time he went missing, Robbins and his school friends were reportedly staying at the Atlantis Paradise resort in Nassau. The vacation was not a school-organized trip.

In the wake of the incident, footage that allegedly shows Cameron Robbins going overboard has gone viral online. In the video, shocked cruise ship passengers filmed a man believed to be Robbins as he swam around in the ocean. According to the comments of certain passengers, Robbins may have willingly jumped off the cruise ship himself.

Some passengers, however, insisted that they saw a shark in the sea. A passenger attempted to toss a life ring to the sufferer at one point, but he appeared to swim away from it.

After the incident, The Royal Bahamas Defence Force and the United States Coast Guard searched for Cameron Robbins for three days.

Raymond King, Commodore of The Royal Bahamas Defence Force, discussed the possibility of a shark attack.

King said:

"(After going overboard) your vision, judgment, everything is impaired and I can tell you that area, for the individual who reportedly jumped over, it is an area that is really shark-infested as well. I am quite familiar with that area, it is so unfortunate but I don't want the family to lose hope."

He jumped into the water on a dare off of a boat him and his friends were partying on. It is unknown why he did not make it to the raft sent his way in the water. Some have… Cameron Robbins (18) is presumed to have lost his life in the Bahamas on May 24 near Athol Island.He jumped into the water on a dare off of a boat him and his friends were partying on. It is unknown why he did not make it to the raft sent his way in the water. Some have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… Cameron Robbins (18) is presumed to have lost his life in the Bahamas on May 24 near Athol Island. He jumped into the water on a dare off of a boat him and his friends were partying on. It is unknown why he did not make it to the raft sent his way in the water. Some have… twitter.com/i/web/status/1… https://t.co/l6WIgEm4FV

After word of Robbins' disappearance spread, University Lab School Director Kevin George informed reporters that the 18-year-old had been at the school for 13 years.

“The University Lab School Community is praying for the best possible outcome of this situation. I have been in touch with Cameron’s family and at this time, authorities are still searching for him in the Bahamas. In times like these, we must come together and support each other."

There have been no further updates on Robbins' current status.

