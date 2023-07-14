Campbell’s gluten-free soups: Where to buy, varieties, price, and other details revealed

Campbell’s Soup Company is an American corporation best known for its canned soup products. However, via mergers and acquisitions, it has evolved to become one of the largest processed food companies in the United States, with a diverse product line. Apart from unsalted soups, it sells canned beans, canned pasta, condensed soup, cooking sauces, etc. These soups are frequently used in casseroles and slow cooker dishes.

On July 11, 2023, Campbell’s came into the limelight for making an announcement that was as hot as soup. With the release of its two new gluten-free cooking soups, the brand is now expanding its product portfolio. The new soup options will benefit all those Americans who avoid gluten. These newest flavors to launch are Cream of Mushroom and Cream of Chicken.

These two new types of soups, with the other condensed soups manufactured by Campbell’s, will be available nationwide during the summer of 2023. Interested customers can find these items at their local grocery stores at a retail price of $1.99 per soup can.

Campbell’s gluten-free soups are a permanent addition to their menu

Announcing this new launch, the Vice President of Marketing, Soup & Broth, of Campbell's Soup Company, Gary Mazur, on Tuesday, July 11, said:

"Answering the question of 'what's for dinner' can be challenging for those trying to avoid gluten. Through these new offerings, we're excited to have our iconic soups help address dietary needs and create even more mealtime moments."

This is fantastic news for anyone with celiac disease or gluten sensitivity who still wish to enjoy Campbell's soups, as the choice to create these new gluten-free foods is based on food limitations and health. Furthermore, the company also stated that the Condensed Gluten Free Soups come in two different ingredient options without sacrificing excellent, high-quality ingredients.

One is Campbell’s Gluten Free Cream of Chicken, produced with antibiotic-free chicken meat and farm-fresh cream, while the other is the Gluten Free Cream of Mushroom, which contains mushrooms, garlic, farm-fresh cream, and no preservatives.

What do you mean by gluten and gluten-free food?

Gluten is a protein substance found naturally in pluses and cereals like barley, wheat, and rye. It works as a binder, binding food together and giving it a "stretchy" texture like a pizza maker tossing and stretching out a ball of dough. If gluten was not there, the dough would easily rip.

A gluten-free diet excludes any foods that contain gluten. Consuming only gluten-free fresh foods like vegetables, fruits, meat, and eggs, as well as processed gluten-free meals like gluten-free bread or pasta, is required to live a healthy life.

This diet has a number of advantages. It aids in the management of celiac disease symptoms and other medical disorders connected with gluten ingestion. This diet has also gained appeal among those who do not have gluten-related medical issues. Moreover, the diet's most important benefits include improved health, weight loss, and more energy.

