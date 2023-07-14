When will Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts premiere on Netflix? Details explored

Streaming juggernaut Netflix is set to release Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts to bring back the witty comedian with his first hour-long special premiering on July 25, 2023. Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts follows the half-hour special, Watch the Standups Season 3 (2021), which featured Normand in the third episode aired on December 29, 2021.

The upcoming stand-up special will cover everything starting from soup to nuts. The movie aggregator, Rotten Tomatoes, provided a brief of the movie under the Movie Info section, saying:

"Mark Normand’s first one-hour Netflix special, filmed at Chicago’s famed The Vic Theatre, covers Mark’s bold take on most things you’re not supposed to cover. As it’s appropriately titled, Mark makes insightful observations on everything from SOUP TO NUTS."

Normand's self-released special Out to Lunch on YouTube has garnered a whopping 12 million views since 2020.

The man behind Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts

Mark Normand knew that comedy was his calling when he was just a child. His mother's VHS tapes of the Marx Brothers introduced him to the old world of comedy, drama, and film in general. He revealed in a Variety exclusive interview dated July 10, 2023:

"I thought, ‘This is great. It’s all jokes. This is hilarious. Still holds up.’ Then I went into a deep dive, where you find Jerry Seinfeld, George Carlin, Richard Pryor and Eddie Murphy. And then it was my whole world.”

The 39-year-old American actor and stand-up comedian from New Orleans is set to debut with his hour-long Netflix special. He has been previously featured on Conan, The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and The Late Show with Stephen Colbert. Normand had been performing throughout the United States and had begun small in his hometown at Lucy's Retired Surfer Bar in 2006.

Mark Normand also spoke about his journey to land the Netflix special, Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts, saying:

"Just 10-plus years of grinding. Then I got a Comedy Central special, then I got a half-hour special and then an hour. Then Comedy Central fizzled out as technology changes. Then here comes this Netflix thing and that’s the new HBO — it used to be HBO and that kind of fizzled. Then it was all about Netflix."

He continues:

"So you go “Well, I’d love to get to Netflix. But I’m nobody.” So you got to do the YouTube route, just to kind of prove yourself and then through that I did well. So then Netflix was like, “Well, we’ll give you a half hour. Just to really test you again.” I did the half-hour, which was tough because it was in the middle of the pandemic. It was hard to put it all together, but we pulled it off. Then I got the hour, eventually."

Normand says his reaction was one of disbelief when he landed Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts. He also mentioned that despite the excitement and the celebration, he quickly felt the pressure to live up to the opportunity and make a mark in the international comedy scene.

Mark Normand was also featured as a New Face at Montreal Just for Laughs in 2013.

Tune in to Mark Normand: Soup to Nuts on Netflix on Tuesday, July 25, 2023, to witness the candid and quippy Normand do what he does best.

Poll : 0 votes