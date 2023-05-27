Joe Rogan recently discussed an alleged Chinese spy's exploits in the United States on his podcast, The Joe Rogan Experience.

Rogan was in conversation with Shane Gillis, Mark Normand, and Ari Shaffir who are writers and stand up comics. The group discussed foreign espionage and infiltration through seduction specifically referencing Russian spies.

Rogan said:

“Hot Russian broads come over here and trick the CIA guys [trick our f*****g beautiful president Donald Trump], trick ‘em all, they trick everybody. If you’re a f*****g guy in the government, you meet a hot Russian lady like God damnit, it’s like meeting a shark when you are in the ocean. Oh she’s just a ballerina, nothing weird about this, she just plays violin, nothing strange. She likes me and I’m disgusting.”

Rogan then spoke about an alleged Chinese spy, Christine Fang, who slept with at least two US mayors and was involved with various others in the political landscape. Rogan read out from a New York Post article.

He said:

“Wow, how many officials? More than one? Oh she’s banging a bunch of them... But also, but also she is a human being and even though she is working as a spy, maybe she just wanted to f**k the mayor in a car. Right, she still wants to f**k? Like it can’t be all for s*x, can’t be for intel. Oh damn. Oh she was f*****g older guys.”

Joe Rogan has high praise for UFC welterweight Ian Garry

Joe Rogan recently talked about the surging welterweight Ian Garry in high regard.

Ian Garry is unbeaten in five outings in the octagon and is making waves with his growing fame and resolute, thought-out persona outside the octagon. His last win was a dominant TKO win against veteran Daniel Rodriguez that helped him break into the UFC welterweight rankings at No.13.

Rogan added to the praise already heaped on 'The Future' by UFC president Dana White. He said in an episode of JRE MMA show with Bas Rutten:

“He’s undefeated, so confident and so intelligent. Beating Daniel Rodriguez like that in the last fight, and being the first guy to stop Rodriguez [with strikes] – that’s a big deal. He’s got it. Whatever ‘it’ is, he’s got it. He’s on his way up.” [transcript via MMA Junkie]

Check out Joe Rogan's full comments about Ian Garry on JRE MMA on Spotify:

