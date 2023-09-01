“Can only happen in Nebraska”: Man pulled over for driving with bull riding shotgun sparks memefest online

A Nebraska man found himself in trouble with the police for his peculiar shotgun rider, a full-size Watusi Bull. Norfolk Police pulled over a man driving east on Highway 275 after receiving calls about a man riding around the highway with a cow in his car. The man, identified as Lee Meyer, and his bull, "Howdy Doody," were given a routine warning by the cops and asked to go back home.

Videos of the man riding around with a bull in his car and getting pulled over by the cops went viral across social media platforms. Netizens had a good laugh at the bizarre situation, which brought about many high-quality memes.

One user stated in the comments section of Daily Loud's X Post on the incident:

The man's antics made for a good laugh (Image via X)

Netizens call Nebraska the new Flordia

Netizens were left flabbergasted at the peculiar situation. Daily Loud's August 31 X post of News Channel Nebraska Northeast's incident report amassed over 19.2 million views.

The comments section was filled with a variety of Nebraska memes, with some users claiming that the Cornhusker State was the new Florida. People also noticed the bull defecated on the car's backside, prompting some memes regarding the rather stinky situation. A few people said this was "legendary" and that the bull seemed to enjoy the ride.

Memes flooded the Internet (Image via X)

Memes flooded the Internet (Image via X)

Memes flooded the Internet (Image via X)

Memes flooded the Internet (Image via X)

Netizens had a good laugh (Image via X)

Netizens had a good laugh (Image via X)

Netizens had a good laugh (Image via X)

Howdy Doody's Doody (Image via X)

Howdy Doody's Doody (Image via X)

Howdy Doody's Doody (Image via X)

Netizens were impressed (Image via X)

Netizens were impressed (Image via X)

How Howdy Doody got pulled over

It was around 10 am on Wednesday, August 30, that Nebraska's Norfolk police division received a call about a guy with a cow riding shotgun in his car driving eastbound on Highway 275. Police Captain Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast:

"The officers received a call referencing a car driving into town that had a cow in it."

"They thought that it was going to be a calf, something small or something that would actually fit inside the vehicle," he added.

The animal did just about fit inside the vehicle, but by no means was it a small calf. It was a big Watusi Bull named "Howdy Doody" riding shotgun with his owner, who was identified as Lee Meyer of Neligh.

The car the man was traveling in had Arnold Police written on it, with P and O missing. Apart from the obvious lack of half the vehicle's windshield and roof, one noticeable modification made to the car to have Doody fit in was the replacement of the passenger side door with a metal guard rail. The vehicle also had a "Nebraska's Big Rodeo Parade: Best Car Entry" sign stuck to the guardrail.

Chad Reiman told News Channel Nebraska Northeast that the officer who pulled over the man did a routine traffic stop and cited certain traffic violations due to this peculiar situation. Reiman told the outlet:

"The officer wrote him some warnings."

"There were some citable issues with that situation. The officer chose to write him a warning and ask him to take the animal back home and leave the city," he added.

The issue was resolved amicably, and Lee Meyer and his well-behaved bull friend, Howdy Doody, were asked to leave.