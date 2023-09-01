Why is JOY DESERVES BETTER trending on Twitter? Fans enraged following SM Entertainment's lack of promotional posts for Red Velvet member

On Friday, September 1, the internet blew up as fans of Red Velvet's Joy noticed the lack of promotional posts and recognition of the idol's several achievements throughout her career.

Her agency, SM Entertainment, had not only failed to post about her schedules outside the music industry but also didn't make an announcement about the several remarkable and outstanding accomplishments the idol has made with regard to her fashion show appearances, K-drama features, etc.

As fans noticed the lack of content and promotion for Red Velvet's Joy, they started to trend the issue on Twitter to bring more attention to their argument. Not only that, but they have also been mass reporting through SM Entertainment's helpline, Kwangya 119, to make the agency realize the gravity of the issue.

Fans frustrated following SM Entertainment's continued lack of promotion and recognition for their artist, Red Velvet's Joy

Red Velvet's Joy, otherwise known as Park Soo-young, is a 26-year-old K-pop idol who's not only a part of the group but also functions as a soloist and a K-drama actress. Given that her debut was back in 2014, the idol has had a lengthy career with several events embedding themselves into her schedule.

However, when fans take a look back at how much SM Entertainment has posted or talked about her achievements, they're left disappointed. One of the first things that fans noticed was SM Entertainment's three-day delay in posting about Joy's attendance at the MFW Fashion show, only after fans' persistent demands.

Regardless, the agency still failed to talk about how the idol ranked 11th in the overall list of influential K-pop idols who showed up at fashion shows. Moreover, Joy, who's been consistently ranking in the Top 10 with her K-dramas on Netflix was never acknowledged by SM Entertainment.

Even for promotional content like trailers and teasers, the idol had to post it herself through her official Instagram.

Additionally, her work as a brand ambassador or the face of a brand has also gone unrecognized. The idol has collaborated with several companies like Athé, Calvin Klein, Fresh Beauty, Lacto, and Alachi Chicken, about which the agency never talked about.

Her immense influence on brand sales during her collaboration with the Korean sports clothing line, KAHARA and Barrel, was also left unrecognized.

The list continues to grow as fans notice that Red Velvet's Joy herself had to post her solo songs and collaborative tracks through her own YouTube Channel. SM Entertainment also failed to post about her appearances on several variety shows like Animal Farm, which she hosted.

Fans were naturally displeased with the consistently piling mountain of shortcomings from SM Entertainment with regards to their artist.

As such, they've also been mass reporting to the company and have been tagging SM Entertainment on Instagram in their posts about the campaign for better treatment towards the idol.