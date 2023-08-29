Why is #JaeminDeservesBetter trending on Twitter? Fans outraged following the idol's consistent lack of promotions and poor management

Recently, NCTzens have been expressing their discontent with the lack of promotions and poor management of NCT's Jaemin by his agency, SM Entertainment. While this has been a persistent concern among fans, issues of less screen time, minimal line distribution, and poor stage outfits have been piling up, leaving fans outraged at the agency.

The most recent point of displeasure that fans noticed was during NCT DREAM's ISTJ promotions, where all the TikToks by Jaemin were filmed in the music video set or concert backstage. In contrast, other members filmed the same in various new locations and even collaborated with other artists.

In light of the same, fans are fixated on attracting many eyes to the discrimination and unfair treatment of the idol.

NCTzens flood Twitter following the continued mismanagement and lack of promotions for NCT's Jaemin

NCT's Jaemin is one of the members who carry multiple roles in the group, such as being the lead rapper and lead dancer while also rolling out as a vocalist and the visual of NCT DREAM. While the idol is greatly loved and cherished by his fans, many netizens expressed that SM Entertainment's attitude towards the artist isn't similar.

There have been several circumstances before where fans flooded X (formerly Twitter) with trends related to the idol and the improper management he receives from SM Entertainment. While there has been no proper resolution, apology, or fixture from the agency regarding their unfair behavior, yet another issue has become a topic of concern for fans.

For NCT DREAM's ISTJ promotions, what fans found odd was the difference in the TikTok videos from Jaemin and the other members. Though the idol himself has talked about collaborating with other artists for the ISTJ TikTok dance challenge, none of the videos reached the internet, and his promotions were much less diverse than the other members' TikTok videos.

Furthermore, the recent full-group concert that the entirety of NCT held also had fans raising concerns regarding the poor management of the idol. During the first day of the concert, NCT NATION: To The World, he was seen receiving the least roles and opportunities to participate. This issue also goes for their group album, NCT 2023: Golden Age, where Jaemin was given the least number of lines and also participated in the least number of songs from the album.

However, this has been a persistent issue that fans have been trying to bring to the attention of SM Entertainment. The idol has always stood as the member with the least amount of screen time and line distributions, and much of his promotions either never reach the internet or are done minimally compared to the other NCT members.

Moreover, there has been more than one instance where the idol has been given ill-fitting clothes that make it comfortable for him to perform, and his outfits largely differ from the grandness and planning that other NCT members' outfits receive. As the issues pile up, fans hope the trends garner SM Entertainment's attention.