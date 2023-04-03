“Can I be the ring bearer”: Chuck E Cheese’s wedding packages spark frenzy online

On April 1, 2023, Chuck E Cheese made an announcement about wedding packages on all their social media handles. However, the announcement turned out to be an April Fool's prank, and several social media users ended up falling for it. They even released a promotional video with a page fully dedicated to their wedding packages.

As the post went viral, several social media users reacted to it, and the popular dog on Instagram, Rocco Roni, also commented on it and said, "Can I be the ring bearer?"

Rocco Roni's comment on Instagram (Image via snip from Instagram/@chuckecheese)

A page was dedicated to their wedding packages which read:

"Where a mouse can make you a spouse. Throw the nuptial party of your childhood dreams! The Birthday Capital of the Universe™ now offers exclusive wedding packages for grown-ups who are young at heart."

The wedding package included "a supreme ceremony, a reception that's all fun and games, a wedding team of your dreams, and a bonus package of bliss." At the end of the wedding package, it was stated that the bookings would begin on April 31. It further read:

"Rudy from Legal would like you to know that everything on this page is a joke and should not be taken seriously. Happy April Fool’s Day!"

Netizens go berserk over Chuck E Cheese's wedding package announcement on April Fool's Day

As the wedding package announcement came to light, several social media users fell for the April Fools prank, while the rest said that it was a good prank.

Social media users' reaction (Image via snip from Instagram/@chuckecheese)

Netizens reaction to wedding package (Image via snip from Instagram/@chuckecheese)

It was also mentioned in the supreme ceremony column that the ceremony will be officiated by Chuck E himself. It further read:

"The ceremony will be a celebration of love, commitment, and competition. Carry a cotton candy bouquet down the aisle. Exchange vows and play passes at the altar. And those wedding bells you hear? They sound an awful lot like the ringing of a winning jackpot."

When users click to choose a wedding package, they are redirected to a page where they will find the mascot's picture laughing and a text that says April Fools.

April Fools prank by Chuck E Cheese (Image via snip from chuckecheese.com)

What is Chuck E Cheese?

Chuck E Cheese is a children’s family entertainment chain that was founded in 1977. It was founded by Atari's co-founder, Nolan Bushnell. Its headquarters are in Irving, Texas.

This place is popular for arcade games, amusement rides, and musical shows. Chuck E Cheese also serves pizza, among other food items. The name of the restaurant chain has been taken from the mascot Chuck E Cheese, aka Charles Entertainment Cheese, who is also the main character of the chain.

