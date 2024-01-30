"Can she leave the man alone": Netizens react to alleged KakaoTalk conversations between Han Seo-hee and K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop

Recently, an alleged Kakaotalk conversation between K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop and Han So-hee surfaced on the internet, causing quite a stir among netizens. Han So-hee is well known as the former YG Entertainment trainee who was tangled up in a drug controversy. She was sentenced to three years in prison and four years probation for smoking marijuana back in October 2016.

Later, she was once again caught up in another drug abuse case, where she reportedly tested positive for psychotropic drugs and was also accused of violating probation rules. Owing to her controversial presence in the industry, her alleged conversation with Ahn Hyo-seop blew up the internet, where she was reportedly asking the actor to join her for a night at a luxury hotel in Gangnam.

Fan reaction to the alleged KakaoTalk conversation (Image via X/@aimifariha)

However, fans believe the actor's alleged response to her was cold, and they could feel the conversation radiated an uncomfortable vibe. Although fans are unsure whether the chats are real or not, they've been defending the actor on his innocence in the conversation and also demanding his agency to protect their artist against the malicious content that's been circulating online.

Netizens defend K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop after alleged KakaoTalk text with former YG trainee, Han So-hee, surfaces online

Back in October 2016, the former YG Entertainment trainee, Han So-hee was caught up in a drug controversy. She was accused of smoking marijuana, and after testing positive for the same, she underwent a prison sentence of three years, followed by a four years' probation period.

While this already created a negative impression about the individual among netizens, she was allegedly involved in yet another controversy in 2020. Han So-hee apparently tested positive for psychotropic drugs in July 2020 and was also accused of violating the regulations of probation and disobeying its conditions.

Given her history, fans were critical of the texts that were reportedly exchanged between her and K-drama actor Ahn Hyo-seop.

Since Ahn Hyo-seop used to be a K-pop idol trainee under YG Entertainment, around the same time as Han So-hee, the two are speculated to be acquainted. As per the alleged KakaoTalk conversation, it seemed Han So-hee was trying to reconnect with him after almost twenty years. She also reportedly followed him up with questions about whether he was willing to spend a night at a luxury hotel in Gangnam.

Alleged texts between Ahn Hyo-seop and Han Seo-hee (Image via X/@harunocloud)

The actor, on the other hand, seemed to be uninterested in the conversation and also apparently criticized her for her vocabulary. Meanwhile, fans found her tone to be rude and threatening.

As the screenshots landed on the internet, some netizens were not happy with Ahn Hyo-seop's alleged exchange with the controversial Han So-hee. Many, however, defended the artist by stating that his intentions seemed to be in the right place, and he didn't appear to be encouraging her in any way.

While there isn't any confirmation of the legitimacy of these screenshots, several netizens speculated that they might be true, since Han So-hee posted pictures of a room at the Josun Palace, a luxury hotel in Gangnam, on the same day these texts were allegedly shared between the two individuals.

Regardless, fans have been demanding Ahn Hyo-seop's agency to protect the actor from the malicious events that currently surround him.