"Can people just be normal": Fans angered as sasaengs upload pictures of RIIZE's Anton at the NYC Airport during a private schedule

On Sunday, February 11, several pictures of RIIZE's Anton at the NYC Airport landed on the internet. Often, K-pop idols' pictures at the airport are expected to be released either through reporters or fansites during official events as the schedules are revealed to the masses ahead of time. However, these pictures are often limited to announced and official schedules.

Given that Anton's schedule in New York was a private one where he wasn't accompanied by any of his group members, fans believed that taking these pictures was both non-consensual and out of line. Naturally, when these photos reached netizens, they were both angered and concerned.

While fans were furious at the lack of privacy the rookie idol is getting even on his private schedules, they were also concerned for his safety.

Given that the sasaengs (obsessive fans) were able to figure out the idol's private schedule in New York and also spot him at the crowded NYC Airport, fans are worried as to how close these sasaengs are following or keeping track of him. As a result, people have started calling out the sasaengs' social media profiles in large numbers and denouncing them for their behaviour.

Fans express concern following the land of sasaeng-taken pictures of RIIZE's Anton during his private schedule in New York

RIIZE is a rookie K-pop boy group that debuted under SM Entertainment in September 2023 with its single, Get A Guitar. The seven-piece band seems to already be hitting it off with their career as they've simultaneously rolled out addictive and impressive tracks such as Talk Saxy, Love 119, etc.

But after the hectic few months leading up to and after their debut, it appears like the members are finally receiving the rest they need. When fans spotted Anton in New York alone and other RIIZE members indulging in their private schedules such as Sungchan in Vietnam, Wonbin in his hometown, Ulsan, etc., fans realized that the boys were on a little vacation before they released another internet-dominating track.

Many assumed that the idol's activities in New York might be to reconnect and visit his family, who are based in the United States. Fans were worried about Anton's safety after his unannounced private schedule became known to sasaengs who trailed him around NYC Airport.

Even during official schedules where fans were made aware of the K-pop idols' attendance at the airports, fans have always criticized sasaengs for showing up at the airports.

In some of the pictures taken, Anton, himself, spotted the fansite and looked uncomfortable due to the same. Additionally, fans have also been creating awareness of the seriousness of the incident while also demanding SM Entertainment take proper action to ensure their artists' safety.

