“Can’t even look at her the same”: Lizzo’s new photo beside a Christmas tree sparks hate comments online

On November 30, Lizzo took to Instagram to post her look for Christmas. She is dressed in a sparkling black jumpsuit in front of a tall Christmas tree.

After posting the picture on Instagram, Lizzo received backlash from netizens. They called her out for allegations that have been made against her beginning in September of this year.

In September, the singer was sued by a former employee who accused her of allowing bullying, harassment and racial discrimination to take place behind the scenes. The accuser, Asha Daniels, who is a fashion designer, told NBC the following before she filed a lawsuit on September 21 in Los Angeles County Superior Court against the singer and other members of her crew:

"I felt like I was living in a madhouse. It was totally shocking."

She also added:

"I was listening to this Black woman on this huge stage have this message of self-love and caring for others and being empathetic and being strong and standing up for others. And I was witnessing myself, the dancers and the background vocalists and my local team in every city be harassed and bullied regularly."

In the lawsuit, Daniels claims that wardrobe manager Amanda Nomura would allegedly mock Black women by doing stereotypical impressions of them. She also accused the manager of calling the performers "fat," "useless," and "dumb."

Additionally, Daniels accused Nomura of forcing the performers to change in front of a mostly white, male stage crew who she claimed would "lewdly gawk" at them.

"Ain't the culture cancel her already" - say netizens about Lizzo

While referring to the lawsuit and the claims made against Lizzo, many fans called out the singer and said that they hadn't forgotten about it. The singer, with her songs and attitude, has built a brand personality that promotes inclusivity and diversity and is all about self-love. It's easy to say that fans were surprised after the lawsuit went viral.

Daniels after filing the lawsuit, was fired. While commenting on the firing, their lawyer, Ron Zambrano said;

"Lizzo is the boss, so the buck stops with her."

However, the singer's spokesperson, Stefan Friedman released a statement on September 21 and called the lawsuit "bogus" and an "absurd publicity stunt."